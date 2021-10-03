ESPN+ Special Presentation of UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira to be available for all ESPN+ subscribers at no added cost

Co-Main: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen for interim Bantamweight title

Lineup features some of UFC’s most exciting, rising stars

Main Card starts at 2 p.m. ET, Prelims at 10 a.m., exclusively on ESPN+

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 follows, one week later – Nov. 6 – exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Four title fights, 29 fights, 24 top-15 ranked fighters…all in 8 days

On the eve of Halloween, ESPN+ will have a special treat for fight fans – offering up an ESPN+ Special Presentation of UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and available to all ESPN+ subscribers at no added cost.

The special presentation kicks off an eight day stretch that will see the two marquis UFC events, featuring four title fights, 29 fights, 24 top-15 ranked fighters. Just one week after UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira, the Octagon will be in New York’s Madison Square Garden for UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2. It is the first time in a decade that the UFC will feature two of its marquee events just one week apart (previous: UFC 137 and UFC 138, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 2011).

UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira will stream exclusively on ESPN+ and give all subscribers a chance to watch the stacked UFC card featuring a thrilling pair of championship bouts plus some of the sport’s most exciting rising stars. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz will take on no. 1 contender Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, no. 3 bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen steps in against former Champion, and no. 1 contender, Petr Yan for the interim UFC bantamweight title.

Also on the UFC 267 card:

Islam Makhachev (no. 5) will bring his eight-fight lightweight unbeaten streak into the Octagon against no.6 lightweight Dan Hooker , who steps in on just one month notice, following his defeat of Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

The exciting and unbeaten welterweight Khamzat Chimaev will face Li Jinliang . Jinliang is coming off a “Performance of the Night” defeat of Santiago Ponzinibbo on Fight Island in January, while Chimaev’s unblemished record has yet to see a fight go beyond round two.

Rising light heavyweight hopeful Magomed Ankalaev (no. 7) rides a six-fight win streak (including three first-round finishes, four total knockouts and three Performance of the Night nods) and will face fellow title-shot hopeful Volkan Oezdemir (no. 8).

Rising heavyweight hopeful Marcin Tybura (no. 9) will bring a five-fight win streak into the Octagon and face the no. 5-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov , who is trying to climb back into title contention after a hard-fought, five-round loss to interim Champion Ciryl Gane.

UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz (C) vs. Glover Teixeira (UFC Light Heavyweight Championship)

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen (UFC Interim Bantamweight Championship)

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 (Nov. 6, Madison Square Garden, ESPN+ PPV)



One week later, on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York, UFC welterweight champion, and the UFC’s top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Kamaru Usman will again defend his title against no.1 contender Colby Covington. Usman, who has not lost a fight since 2013, TKO’d Covington in the 5th round of a back-and-forth slugfest for his first defense of the welterweight title back in December of 2019. Covington is coming off a defeat of Tyron Woodley and looks to avenge his only loss since 2016.

The co-main for UFC 268 will feature a rematch as well, when UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title against challenger Zhang Weili, who she took the title from in April in a stunning first round knockout.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 will be exclusively on ESPN+ PPV and will go on sale following UFC 267.

