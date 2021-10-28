ESPN+ Special Presentation: UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Available Exclusively for All ESPN+ Subscribers at No Additional Cost

Only one week later: UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 – Nov. 6 – exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

29 fights, featuring 4 title bouts, 24 top-15 ranked fighters, all within 8 days

UFC 267 features UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira

Co-main features No. 1 Petr Yan vs. No. 3 Cory Sandhagen for interim bantamweight title

Main Card starts this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. ET, Prelims at 10:30 a.m., exclusively on ESPN+

Kicking off an unprecedented pair of UFC events on consecutive Saturdays, ESPN+ will make UFC 267 presented by Boost Mobile: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira available to stream for all ESPN+ subscribers at no additional cost as part of a special presentation, live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, this Saturday, October 30.

Just seven days later on November 6, UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2, featuring the highly anticipated rematch between UFC welterweight champion and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman and No. 1 contender Colby Covington, will be available to stream on ESPN+ PPV from New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The two back-to-back events – featuring four title fights and 24 top-15 ranked fighters in 29 total bouts – will mark the first time in 10 years UFC will feature two marquee events only one week apart (UFC 137 and UFC 138, October 29 and November 5, 2011).

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira will feature two title fights and many of UFC’s most exciting and explosive rising stars. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) defends his belt against No. 1 UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira (32-7). Seeking his second successful title defense, following a five-round decision over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 earlier this year, Blachowicz, who lives and trains in Warsaw, Poland, is on a five-fight win streak. Teixeira, who fights out of Danbury, Conn., has also won five consecutive fights, having stopped Thiago Santos by third round submission in November 2020.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan (15-2) will fight Cory Sandhagen (14-3) for the UFC interim bantamweight title. Yan is a former UFC bantamweight champion and the current No. 1 contender with 10 wins in his last 11 fights, while Sandhagen is the No. 3 UFC bantamweight contender with nine wins in his last 11 bouts.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira will stream exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card will begin at 2 p.m. ET, and prelims will start at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Also on the UFC 267 card:

No. 5 UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev will put his eight-fight lightweight unbeaten streak on the line against No. 6 lightweight Dan Hooker , following his win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

will put his eight-fight lightweight unbeaten streak on the line against No. 6 lightweight , following his win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. Unbeaten welterweight Khamzat Chimaev will face Li Jingliang , who is coming off a first-round knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbo that earned Li a “Performance of the Night” bonus on Fight Island in January.

will face , who is coming off a first-round knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbo that earned Li a “Performance of the Night” bonus on Fight Island in January. Rising light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev , who is riding a six-fight win streak – including three first-round finishes, four knockouts and three “Performance of the Night” bonuses – will face fellow title shot hopeful Volkan Oezdemir .

, who is riding a six-fight win streak – including three first-round finishes, four knockouts and three “Performance of the Night” bonuses – will face fellow title shot hopeful . No. 9 ranked UFC heavyweight Marcin Tybura brings a five-fight win streak into the Octagon to face the No. 5 heavyweight Alexander Volkov, who is climbing back into title contention after a hard-fought, five-round loss to UFC interim champion Ciryl Gane.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Original Content:

UFC 267 Countdown: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira – Behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters. Available to stream on-demand on ESPN+.

Unlocking Victory: UFC 267 – Available to stream on-demand on ESPN+.

The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano– Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen gives his unique takes on the most interesting stories in the world of MMA – past, present and future – alongside ESPN’s Jorge Sedano. Available to stream on ESPN+.

DC & RC – UFC legend Daniel Cormier and Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, both Louisiana natives, hang out and kick around the hottest topics from across the world of MMA. Available on ESPN+ and ESPN’s YouTube channel, as well as audio wherever podcasts are downloaded or streamed.

Key Coverage of UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira on ESPN.com

Interactive Coverage of UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

ESPN’s MMA FightCenter – Allows fans on ESPN.com and the ESPN App to follow all the action through fight animations, timely updates, statistics, player cards, injury reports, and more.

ESPN’s UFC 267 Pick’Em – Fans can play for free and compete for a chance to win $5,000.

ESPN Social Media: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Friday 10/29 6:00 PM UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira ESPN2 9:30 PM UFC 267 Pre-Show: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira ESPN+ Saturday 10/30 10:30 AM UFC 267 presented by Boost Mobile: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Prelims) ESPN+ 2:00 PM UFC 267 presented by Boost Mobile: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira(Main Card) ESPN+ 5:30 PM* UFC 267 Post Show: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira *Immediately following main event ESPN+

UFC 267 Prelims and Main Card

Saturday 10/30 ESPN+ 2:00 PM ET Main Event Jan Blachowicz (C) vs. Glover Teixeira UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen UFC Bantamweight Championship (Interim) Undercard Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker Undercard Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura Undercard Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev Undercard Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir ESPN+ 10:30 AM ET Prelim Feature Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba Undercard Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Undercard Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov Undercard Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint Denis Undercard Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Undercard Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy Undercard Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski Undercard Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov Undercard Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

###