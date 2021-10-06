ESPN to Present 31st Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Awards Show Celebrating the Season in College Football Moves to a Virtual Format, Live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. Studios

ESPN will present the 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9, at 7 p.m. ET. Following the success of last year’s virtual presentation, the awards show – which celebrates the top performers and best moments from the college football regular season – will move to a virtual format, hosted live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios.

“The Home Depot College Football Awards has recognized the elite players and performances during the college football season for more than three decades and this new virtual format offers so many possibilities for family, friends, coaches and teammates to participate in the celebration,” said Kurt Dargis, ESPN senior director programming and acquisitions.

“The Home Depot College Football Awards show is a wonderful celebration of outstanding performances that took place during the college football season and over the years this show has become part of the fabric of college football,” said Mark Wolpert, NCFAA president. “All of the NCFAA member awards are excited to be part of this amazing tradition once again this December.”

