ESPN to Present 31st Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 9 at 7 p.m. ET
Awards Show Celebrating the Season in College Football Moves to a Virtual Format, Live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. Studios
ESPN will present the 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9, at 7 p.m. ET. Following the success of last year’s virtual presentation, the awards show – which celebrates the top performers and best moments from the college football regular season – will move to a virtual format, hosted live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios.
“The Home Depot College Football Awards has recognized the elite players and performances during the college football season for more than three decades and this new virtual format offers so many possibilities for family, friends, coaches and teammates to participate in the celebration,” said Kurt Dargis, ESPN senior director programming and acquisitions.
“The Home Depot College Football Awards show is a wonderful celebration of outstanding performances that took place during the college football season and over the years this show has become part of the fabric of college football,” said Mark Wolpert, NCFAA president. “All of the NCFAA member awards are excited to be part of this amazing tradition once again this December.”
The following awards are presented during the live telecast:
|Chuck Bednarik Award (College Defensive Player of the Year)
|Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver)
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award (Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker)
|Ray Guy Award (College Punter of the Year)
|Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year)
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award (Nation’s Best Quarterback)
Outland Trophy (Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (Nation’s Best Defensive Back)
Doak Walker Award (Nation’s Premier Running Back)
The Home Depot Coach of the Year
William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda (Scholar-Athlete)
Disney Spirit Award (Most Inspirational Player or Team)
Walter Camp All-America Team
The show also recognizes recipients of the following awards:
|John Mackey Award (Outstanding Tight End)
Rimington Trophy (Outstanding Center)
Wuerffel Trophy (Community Service)
-30-