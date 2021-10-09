ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV Featuring Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Begins Sunday, Oct. 10

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and Ros Gold-Onwude on the Call

Sue Bird, Carolyn Peck, LaChina Robinson Provide Studio Coverage from Site

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV tips off Sunday, October 10, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC for Game 1 of the best-of-five series featuring the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury. The series will be available across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, with all games available via the ESPN App. Play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco, WNBA Hall of Famer and analyst Rebecca Lobo, and intrepid reporters Holly Rowe and Ros Gold-Onwude will call the game action.

LaChina Robinson returns to host WNBA Finals studio coverage, joined by four-time WNBA Champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and National Championship head coach and ESPN women’s basketball analyst Carolyn Peck. Studio coverage will be live from the host arena throughout the WNBA Finals.

ESPN will provide multiple camera angles during in-game coverage with its extensive camera compliment, including the addition of Steadicam and Above the Rim cameras. In-depth access includes player interviews after the first and third quarters, referee audio on major calls and mic’d coaches and players for every game.

ESPN.com’s Mechelle Voepel will be on site for every game, providing live updates, news coverage and analysis. ESPN.com will also continue to roll out its WNBA 25th Anniversary coverage with various pieces including:

WNBA Survey: Current and former players, plus coaches and executives are asked what changes they would like to see in the WNBA

A ranking of the all-time WNBA championship teams

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sun, Oct 10 3 p.m. Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecco Lobo, Holly Rowe, Ros Gold-Onwude ABC Wed, Oct 13 9 p.m. Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecco Lobo, Holly Rowe, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN Fri, Oct 15 9 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecco Lobo, Holly Rowe, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN2 Sun, Oct 17 3 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecco Lobo, Holly Rowe, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN Tue, Oct 19 9 p.m. Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecco Lobo, Holly Rowe, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN2

*If Necessary

