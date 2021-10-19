ESPN’s Monday Night Football Grows Year-Over-Year Viewership for Fourth Consecutive Week; 12.6 Million Watch Buffalo-Tennessee Week 6 Thriller

Bills-Titans Up 6% From Last Season’s Week 6 Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys Game

Season-to-Date: Monday Night Football Up 17% to 2020 and 15% to 2019

ESPN’s Monday Night Football experienced year-over-year gains for the fourth consecutive week (Weeks 3 through 6), as 12.6 million viewers (ESPN and ESPN Deportes) watched the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (October 18, 8 p.m. ET). The Bills-Titans audience 12,528,000 (ESPN only) was up 6% over the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 appearance in 2020, when they hosted the Cardinals (11,831,000 viewers), and also is second-most-viewed Week 6 game since the 2015 season.

Viewership reported by Nielsen for ESPN includes streaming audience across ESPN, NFL and Yahoo Sports properties.

Monday Night Football is continuing a banner year, up 17% and 15% season-to-date from the 2020 and 2019 seasons (seven games), respectively, averaging 13.8 million viewers this season (six games). Individually, week-to-week, MNF has been up five of six weeks compared to both the 2020 and 2019 seasons.

Additional Highlights for Bills-Titans:

Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast of the night among households, viewers and all key demos: Men 18-34, 18-49, 25-54 and 55+, as well as persons 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 on ESPN.

Monday Night Football also helped ESPN become the most-watched network (broadcast and cable) in primetime among households, viewers and the same key male and people demos, including P55+

Full local market data will be available on Wednesday, October 20

Monday Night Football Continues with New Orleans at Seattle with Traditional Telecast on ESPN and Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2

ESPN’s Monday Night Football continues with an NFC showdown, as the New Orleans Saints travel to Seattle (October 25, 8 p.m.). The Saints have won two of their last three games, including consecutive road games, and the Seahawks will host their first MNF game since 2019. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters will have the call on ESPN, while Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli return to ESPN2.

