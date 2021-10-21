ESPN’s NFL Studio Shows All Driving Year-Over-Year Audience Increases; Each Show Up Among Persons 18-24 and Other Key Demos

Sunday NFL Countdown Drives More than 1.2 Million Fans to ESPN Every NFL Sunday Morning

Monday Night Countdown Up 29%, Aiding the Monday Night Football Successes

NFL Live Audience Up 20% and 14% from 2020 and 2019; Off to Best Start Since 2017; NFL Rewind Also Up

ESPN’s NFL studio shows – Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, and NFL Rewind – are experiencing year-over-year audience growth and delivering significant increases in key demos, including persons 18-24. The added audience for the studio shows, which span every day of the week except for Saturday, add to the success of ESPN’s overall NFL portfolio, which includes Monday Night Football’s significant audience growth and Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli garnering record audiences for alternate telecasts.

NFL Sundays Start on ESPN

More than 1.2 million fans are tuning in to ESPN on NFL Sunday mornings, as Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET) is averaging 1,230,000 viewers a show, a 2% higher audience than last season. In the more specific demos, Sunday NFL Countdown is up 10% in persons 18-24. Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Matt Hasselbeck, Tedy Bruschi, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen all appear on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Monday Night Countdown Up from Both 2020 and 2019 Seasons

Monday Night Countdown (6 – 8 p.m.) is offering a strong lead-in to Monday Night Football, as the Sunday recap and Monday pre-game show is averaging 1,384,000 viewers, up 29% from the 2020 season and 5% from 2019. The Suzy Kolber-hosted show has also increased its viewership in all key demos from last season, including 45% in the persons 18-24, 31% persons 18-49 and 23% among all females. Booger McFarland, Randy Moss, Steve Young, and Adam Schefter join Kolber each Monday.

NFL Live is Off to Best Start Since 2017

During the week, NFL Live (4 – 5 p.m.) continues to grow its audience, as the show is up 20% from last season and 14% from 2019, now averaging 388,000 viewers per show. The deep-dive breakdown show, in its second season featuring Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark and Keyshawn Johnson, is also up year-over-year in almost every key demo, including 18% in persons 18-24, 13% in persons 18-49. Overall, the show is off to its best start since 2017

NFL Rewind Shows Growth in Multiple Areas

NFL Rewind, the weekly Sunday recap show on Mondays (3 – 4 p.m.), is averaging 367,000 viewers, up from last year’s season average and up 46% year-over-year persons 18-24 and 5% in persons 18-49. Wendi Nix hosts the show, joined by Sam Acho, Jeff Saturday and Chris Mortensen.

Monday Night Football Experiencing Banner Year

Monday Night Football is continuing a banner year, up 17% and 15% season-to-date from the 2020 and 2019 seasons (seven games), respectively, averaging 13.8 million viewers this season (six games). Individually, week-to-week, MNF has been up five of six weeks compared to 2020.

Note: Studio data for this season following Labor Day, heading into Week 1 and continuing through Monday, Oct. 18 previous year data follows same period. Sunday NFL Countdown excludes Oct. 10 and 17 edition when the show had NFL game competition. Monday Night Countdown includes Week 6 both years. Note, in 2020 the show had NFL game competition.

