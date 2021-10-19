espnW Debuts New Brand Campaign “That’s a W.”

espnW has been the pre-eminent voice in the women + sports space for over a decade, providing a distinct perspective on the athletes, stories, issues, and cultural moments that matter most to women. Now, with momentum around women’s sports and female athletes at an all-time high, espnW is launching a new brand campaign that asserts what a “W.” is. Watch the spot here.

The campaign, anchored by the line “That’s a W.,” declares to fans that a W is so much more than a win; it’s a way of looking at the world of sport and seeing far more than a game or a race. With “That’s a W.” the brand celebrates the amazing accomplishments women achieve in sports each and every day – showcasing their courage, strength, and perseverance on and off the field, and defining all of those things as a “W.”

“The goal for espnW has always been to elevate female athletes and the sports we play. We want our fans to know that the brand represents all that motivates women to compete, reach their potential and be leaders in this world,” said Laura Gentile, executive vice president, commercial marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN, and Founder, espnW. “With this campaign, we want our audience to recognize that a W can be defined in so many inspiring ways, and that espnW is the home for telling those stories.”

espnW worked with Richmond-based creative agency Arts & Letters to design the new campaign that expands the definition of a W. The creative features a number of uplifting moments and female athletes to show that a “W.” is not just defined by a scoreboard, but by the passion, strength, and heart that female athletes bring every day.

“A ‘W’ is often used as a shorthand for winning, but we wanted to redefine and expand upon that definition through the unique lens of espnW,” said Whitney Schneden, copywriter at Arts & Letters Creative Co. “We’re excited to use this platform to champion, elevate, and dimensionalize the incredible world of women’s sports.”

Founded in 2010, espnW has spent more than a decade connecting female sports fans with the stories they care about the most by creating tailored content at the intersection of women, sports and culture.

espnW and the ESPN brands are the leading destinations for women’s sports coverage, accounting for almost 40% of all exclusive women’s sports minutes aired in 2019 on nationally measured TV networks. Collectively, the brands produce more than 16,000 hours of live sports programming across their networks, including 12 NCAA Women’s Championships and every game of the WNBA Playoffs and Finals.

About espnW

Founded in 2010, espnW spotlights and celebrates female athletes, elevates diverse voices & perspectives, and serves the interests of female fans at the intersection of women, sports and culture. It is the pre-eminent brand for women who love sports, the stories and connection that sports uniquely offers, and the change and impact sports can drive for girls and women of all ages. espnW’s content and voices live across digital, social, audio, television, events, and mentorship programs. In addition to content and programming across digital, social, television, and audio, espnW has a robust portfolio of empowering events and experiences for women and girls including The Julie Foundy & espnW Sports Leadership Academy, The Global Sports Mentoring Program sponsored in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, Sports 4 Life, and Campus Conversations held across 29 universities for more than 6,000+ female student-athletes.

