Heather Anderson Moves to ESPN as Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions

Heather Anderson has joined ESPN as vice president, programming and acquisitions. Anderson, a highly experienced entertainment and technology attorney who has worked in various aspects of the media and music business for almost 25 years, joins ESPN from The Walt Disney Company Legal, where she has served as vice president and assistant chief counsel. She will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to Burke Magnus, president, programming and original content, ESPN.

In her new role, Anderson will work immediately with Mike Morrison, ESPN vice president, sports betting and fantasy, on the sports betting opportunity. She will be the primary point of contact between Programming and Original Content and ESPN Content Strategy and Office of the Chairman, and will streamline communication with the Content Strategy team related to large, multi-sport opportunities and audience expansion initiatives. She will play a similar role acting as a liaison between Programming and Original Content and Business Development and Innovation on ESPN Edge, sports betting, work on The Undefeated, and more.

“Heather’s extensive experience across the Disney family and on a variety of platforms make her a fantastic addition to our leadership team,” said Magnus. “We’re eager to welcome her to ESPN at an exciting time as we continue to grow and innovate.”

Added Anderson: “I am thrilled to expand on my vast experiences in the entertainment industry and at The Walt Disney Company through this opportunity to focus on diversity and innovation in programming with the best brand in sports!”

Anderson received dual bachelor of arts degrees in political science and ethnic studies from UC Berkeley and her J.D. with a concentration in Intellectual Property and Entertainment law from the UCLA School of Law.

Prior to joining ESPN, she served as vice president and assistant chief counsel at The Walt Disney Company. Anderson, who began her TWDC career in 2013, led a team specialized in supporting products such as mobile apps, websites, vertical video games, and interactive connected and VR experiences.  Formerly an attorney in the Business and Legal Affairs department of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, Anderson handled multi-million-dollar recording, production and license agreements for high profile IGA artists.

