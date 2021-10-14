Huge Cricket Weekend on ESPN+: VIVO IPL Championship, Start of ICC T20 World Cup

VIVO IPL Final features Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday 10/15

First Round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 begins Sunday 10/17

All VIVO IPL, ICC World Cup second round and final matches presented live in English and Hindi

Available to stream in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+ and ESPN+ on Hulu

ESPN+ will stream one of the biggest weekends of the year in international cricket, as the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes its 14th season with a championship match tomorrow 10/15, and the ICC men’s T20 World Cup begins on Sunday 10/17, exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. Coverage of the VIVO IPL Final and select first round and all second round, semifinal and final matches of the ICC T20 World Cup will stream in English and Hindi.

The VIVO IPL Final features three-time champion Chennai Super Kings versus Kolkata Knight Riders at 10 am ET tomorrow, with pre-match coverage beginning at 8:30 am ET. In addition to standard English and Hindi, coverage of the VIVO IPL Final will include an exclusive Hindi language “IPL Dosts” feed, featuring some of India’s most celebrated comedians and artists providing live commentary in a fun, casual manner.

The first round of the ICC T20 men’s World Cup, with eight teams competing to join international cricket powerhouses India, West Indies, England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Afghanistan in the second round, begins on Sunday 10/17 with Oman vs. Papua New Guinea at 6 am ET, followed by Bangladesh vs. Scotland at 10 am ET. Coverage will also include warm up matches featuring India, West Indies, England, New Zealand, Australia, and more.

“This is truly a huge weekend for fans of international cricket, and we can’t wait to present the VIVO IPL Final and ICC World Cup on ESPN+ and ESPNCricinfo,” said John Lasker, Vice President, Digital Media Programming, ESPN. “When we set out to deliver the most comprehensive coverage of top international cricket to fans in the U.S. this is exactly what we had in mind.”

With top international cricket like VIVO IPL, ICC World Cup events and BCCI Home Tours, ESPN+ continues to build a comprehensive, world class offering for cricket fans in the U.S. with more than 230 matches per year, including New Zealand Cricket and Cricket West Indies matches, a growing on-demand archive of cricket match highlights and clips, and ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

About ESPNcricinfo

ESPNcricinfo is the world’s leading digital destination on cricket, serving fans authentic, unbiased cricket news, views, analysis, statistics and scores for the last 28 years. ESPNcricinfo.com and the ESPNcricinfo App are the No. 1, most popular cricket destinations in the U.S., with three times more unique visitors per month than the nearest competitor. India is the global Headquarters of ESPNcricinfo with operations in U.K., U.S., Australia, New Zealand and various subcontinent countries. With offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, the Indian operations boasts of a world-class team. of journalists, writers, developers, editors, content creators and more.

