Manning Family Football Spotlight Set for Oct. 22 on ESPNU
- Classic football games highlighting Eli and Peyton’s college days
- GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff: Berkley Prep vs. Newman School, featuring No. 2 Jr. QB Arch Manning
On Friday, Oct. 22, ESPNU will air a day of Manning family-centric programming featuring two games from Eli Manning’s days as quarterback at Ole Miss and four games with Peyton leading the charge at Tennessee. The day will conclude with a live high school football game between Berkley Prep and the Newman School, featuring the latest in the Manning family football dynasty – Arch Manning, the No. 2 junior in the country according to the ESPN Jr. 300.
Also featured as part of the lineup is the SEC Storied film “The Book of Manning.” Narrated by actor John Goodman, “The Book of Manning” features revealing interviews with Archie, Olivia, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning, along with other family members, friends, former teammates and coaches, with photos and home movie footage of Archie and his sons. Through it all, director Rory Karpf explores how a tragedy shaped the course of not only Archie’s life, but his family’s as well.
Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, the new alternate MNF telecast this season, is set to return for NFL Week 7 for New Orleans at Seattle (October 25) and Week 8 featuring New York Giants at Kansas City (November 1) airing on ESPN2 each week (8 p.m.).
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Programming
|Network
|Fri, Oct 22
|3:30 a.m.
|1997: Tennessee vs. Arkansas
Peyton throws for 264 yards and three touchdowns
|ESPNU
|5:30 a.m.
|1997: Tennessee vs. Alabama
Peyton throws for 308 yards and three touchdowns
|ESPNU
|7:30 a.m.
|2001: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
Eli throws for 312 yards and six touchdowns
|ESPNU
|10:30 a.m.
|1997: SEC Championship:
Auburn vs. Tennessee
Peyton throws for 373 yards and four touchdowns
|ESPNU
|12:30 p.m.
|2002: Mainstay Independence Day Bowl:
Nebraska vs. Ole Miss
Eli throws for 313 yards and a touchdown
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|1997: Citrus Bowl:
Northwestern vs. Tennessee
Peyton throws for 408 yards and four touchdowns, runs for a touchdown
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Storied: Book of Manning
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff
Berkley Prep vs. Newman School
|ESPNU
-30-