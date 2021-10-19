Manning Family Football Spotlight Set for Oct. 22 on ESPNU

Classic football games highlighting Eli and Peyton’s college days

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff: Berkley Prep vs. Newman School, featuring No. 2 Jr. QB Arch Manning

On Friday, Oct. 22, ESPNU will air a day of Manning family-centric programming featuring two games from Eli Manning’s days as quarterback at Ole Miss and four games with Peyton leading the charge at Tennessee. The day will conclude with a live high school football game between Berkley Prep and the Newman School, featuring the latest in the Manning family football dynasty – Arch Manning, the No. 2 junior in the country according to the ESPN Jr. 300.

Also featured as part of the lineup is the SEC Storied film “The Book of Manning.” Narrated by actor John Goodman, “The Book of Manning” features revealing interviews with Archie, Olivia, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning, along with other family members, friends, former teammates and coaches, with photos and home movie footage of Archie and his sons. Through it all, director Rory Karpf explores how a tragedy shaped the course of not only Archie’s life, but his family’s as well.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, the new alternate MNF telecast this season, is set to return for NFL Week 7 for New Orleans at Seattle (October 25) and Week 8 featuring New York Giants at Kansas City (November 1) airing on ESPN2 each week (8 p.m.).

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Fri, Oct 22 3:30 a.m. 1997: Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Peyton throws for 264 yards and three touchdowns ESPNU 5:30 a.m. 1997: Tennessee vs. Alabama

Peyton throws for 308 yards and three touchdowns ESPNU 7:30 a.m. 2001: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Eli throws for 312 yards and six touchdowns ESPNU 10:30 a.m. 1997: SEC Championship:

Auburn vs. Tennessee

Peyton throws for 373 yards and four touchdowns ESPNU 12:30 p.m. 2002: Mainstay Independence Day Bowl:

Nebraska vs. Ole Miss

Eli throws for 313 yards and a touchdown ESPNU 2:30 p.m. 1997: Citrus Bowl:

Northwestern vs. Tennessee

Peyton throws for 408 yards and four touchdowns, runs for a touchdown ESPNU 4:30 p.m. SEC Storied: Book of Manning ESPNU 9 p.m. GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff

Berkley Prep vs. Newman School ESPNU

-30-