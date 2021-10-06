Most-Watched MLB Game on ESPN Platforms Since 1998: Boston Red Sox Defeat New York Yankees in AL Wild Card Game Presented By Hankook Tire

ESPN Wins the Night Across all of Television

ESPN’s Most-streamed MLB Event Ever

The 2021 Major League Baseball American League Wild Card Game presented by Hankook Tire – the Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 – is the most-watched MLB game on ESPN platforms since 1998. The game telecasts across ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 7.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The game peaked with 8.4 million viewers from 10:15-10:30 p.m. ET.

Last night’s total viewership is up 67 percent from the last time ESPN and ESPN2 televised a Wild Card Game, in 2019, when the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-1. The telecast drew 4.6 million viewers.

The American League Wild Card Game presented by Hankook Tire propelled ESPN to win the night across all of television, including broadcast and cable. Additionally, it was the most-streamed MLB event ever on ESPN platforms with 73.6 million minutes consumed digitally.

ESPN and ESPN2’s presentation of the game delivered a 19.8 rating in the Boston market, making it the most-watched Red Sox game on ESPN platforms since 2009. In the New York market, it delivered an 11.2 rating which is the best rating for a Yankees game on ESPN platforms since 2017.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 MLB Postseason continues with every game available nationally on ESPN Radio with the audio on the ESPN App.

