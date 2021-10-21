New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Double Overtime Thriller is ESPN’s Most-Watched Wednesday Season-Opening NBA Telecast in 18 Years

Most-watched National Regular-season New York Knicks Game Telecast in New York Market Since 2017

Last night’s New York Knicks thrilling double overtime victory over the Boston Celtics was ESPN’s most-watched Wednesday season-opening game in 18 years, according to Nielsen. The telecast averaged 1.96 million viewers, peaking with 2.87 million viewers from 10:30-10:45 p.m. ET.

Overall, last night was ESPN’s most-watched season-opening doubleheader since 2017. The doubleheader, which included Knicks vs. Celtics and Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, averaged 1.74 million viewers. This is up 39 percent vs. 2020, up 10 percent vs. 2019 and up 22 percent vs. 2018.

Last night’s Knicks vs. Celtics game delivered a 3.5 rating in the New York market, making it the highest-rated national regular-season Knicks game telecast since 2017. The game delivered a 4.0 rating in the Boston market.

This is the 75th Anniversary Season of the NBA and ESPN’s 20th consecutive NBA season. For more details on ESPN’s NBA coverage, visit ESPN Press Room.

