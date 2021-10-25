October 26-30: Three Exclusive National Hockey League Games on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN; San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+ and Hulu

Friday, Oct. 29: Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN to provide Spanish-language coverage of Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche on ESPN Deportes and the Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+

To sign up, visit com

ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu’s Presentation of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week with two exclusive national games on ESPN+ and Hulu and one on ESPN, as coverage settles into regular Tuesday and Friday night faceoffs.

CLICK IMAGE TO VIEW VIDEO

This week’s action kicks off on Tuesday, October 26, at 8 p.m. ET, where the Vegas Golden Knights look to bounce back against Nathan MacKinnon’s Colorado Avalanche on ESPN. Calling the live game action will be play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough who will be joined by analyst Brian Boucher and reporter Emily Kaplan.

Quickly following at 8:30 p.m. ET, the San Jose Sharks will visit the Nashville Predators on ESPN+ and Hulu. Bob Wischusen will be on the call, alongside analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall. Intermission analysis will be handled by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and Chris Chelios for both Tuesday night games.

On Friday evening, the Florida Panthers take on the Detroit Red Wings in a battle for the top of the Atlantic division on ESPN+ and Hulu at 7 p.m. ET. John Buccigross will call live play-by-play action alongside analyst A.J. Mlezcko and reporter Leah Hextall, while Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella handle intermission analysis.

*How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu*

The full NHL on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu schedule for the week of October 25:

Date Time Network Teams & On-Air Talent Oct. 26 8 p.m. ESPN Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Oct. 29 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: A.J. Mlezcko Reporter: Leah Hextall Studio: Arda Öcal, John Tortorella

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point, hosted by John Buccigross, brings fans their weekly dose of hockey news and lifestyle coverage as part of ESPN2’s weekly Thursday afternoon lineup from 3-4 p.m. ET. All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand replay.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively to ESPN+ each game day, following the last NHL game of the day. This week’s hosts Linda Cohn and Arda Öcal will be joined by Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes and John Tortorella for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan will continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen, episode guide.

ESPN DIGITAL

The first decade of the NHL’s Rule 48 (Tuesday)

NHL power rankings: First impressions of all 32 teams (Wednesday)

The next steps for the Red Wings’ rebuild (ESPN+, Thursday)

NHL Rank: The top 100 players for 2021-22 (Friday)

NHL Rank snubs, surprises, and future stars (ESPN+, Friday)

NHL en Español

ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche game on Tuesday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes. The Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings game on Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET will air in Spanish on ESPN+. Kenneth Garay and Carlos Rossell will serve as the on-air talent for the Spanish-language version of the game.

ESPN+ Originals

E:60 presents A Love Story

Available to stream now on ESPN+, E:60 presents A Love Story, reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, which tells the story of Brianna LaFontaine and Randel McCoy, who grew up just a few miles from each other, but in different worlds, on New York’s Long Island. She was raised in affluence with an NHL superstar, Pat LaFontaine, as her father, while he was raised working-class by his single mother and then, after she died when he was seven, by his grandmother. But when they met, they became one, and they were in love and inseparable when suddenly McCoy was diagnosed with ALS. The life they imagined together would be impossible, but their love for each other would prove indestructible.

For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Katina Arnold | [email protected] | 860-912-6643

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Paul Melvin | [email protected] | 860-877-8369

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538