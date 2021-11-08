Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Four National Hockey League Games on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 12

Tuesday, November 9: Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Friday, November 12: Edmonton Oilers Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Out-of-market games on ESPN+ continue all season, 42 games this week

Tuesday’s Panthers vs. Devils game also available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+

Subscribe to ESPN+ at com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

The Walt Disney Company’s presentation of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week with four exclusive national games on ESPN+ and Hulu – two games tomorrow night and two more Friday night. In addition, 42 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.*

Tomorrow night’s games include the red hot Florida Panthers (10-0-1) visiting the New Jersey Devils (5-3-2) at 7 p.m. ET, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with Sean McDonough on play-by-play and analyst Brian Boucher. At 10 p.m. ET, Bob Wischusen will call play-by-play with analyst Kevin Weekes, when the Seattle Kraken (4-7-1) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (6-6-0) in a rematch of their season-opening NHL FaceOff at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Studio coverage for both games on Tuesday night will be hosted by Arda Öcal alongside John Tortorella and Ryan Callahan as analysts.

On Friday evening, November 12, ESPN+ returns to KeyBank Center in Buffalo as the Sabres (5-4-2) host the Edmonton Oilers (9-1-0) and Connor McDavid, fresh off his amazing goal in Friday’s comeback victory over the New York Rangers, at 7 p.m. ET, with John Buccigross on the call and AJ Mlezcko as analyst with Ryan Callahan reporting from the ice. Friday’s second game features the Arizona Coyotes (1-10-1) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (2-9-2) at the United Center at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Leah Hextall on play-by-play and Dominic Moore joining as analyst. Arda Öcal will host studio coverage for the two Friday night games with analyst Rick DiPietro.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Nov. 9 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Brian Boucher Studio: Arda Öcal, John Tortorella, Ryan Callahan 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Studio: Arda Öcal, John Tortorella, Ryan Callahan Friday Nov. 12 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mlezcko Reporter: Ryan Callahan Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Dominic Moore Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro

Commentator assignments may be subject to change

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils game at 7 p.m. ET will also be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+, with play-by-play announcer Kenneth Garay and analyst Carlos Rossell.

NHL Out Of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 42 out-of-market games this week, including the Florida Panthers (10-0-1) at New York Rangers (6-3-3) tonight at 7 p.m. ET and the San Jose Sharks (6-4-1) at Winnipeg Jets (6-3-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Saturday features compelling matchups between division rivals as the Florida Panthers visit the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay lightning at 7 p.m. ET and the Metropolitan division-leading Carolina Hurricanes (9-1-0) host the St. Louis Blues (7-2-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross continue in their regularly scheduled time as part of ESPN2’s weekly Thursday afternoon lineup at 3 p.m. ET. All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. This week’s host Arda Öcal will be joined by Barry Melrose, Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Katina Arnold | [email protected] | 860-912-6643

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Paul Melvin | [email protected] | 860-877-8369

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538