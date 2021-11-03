Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans Star in This Week’s ESPN NBA Lineup

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Live from Barclays Center Before Hawks vs. Nets Tonight

Three-time NBA Champion Draymond Green to Join NBA Today

Two-time NBA Champion and 11-time NBA All-Star, Kevin Durant, takes the court with 2020 NBA All-Star Trae Young when the Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks tonight, November 3, to tip-off ESPN’s NBA game coverage presented by State Farm this week. Game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, with play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch, analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the Golden State Warriors, led by three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry, hosts the Charlotte Hornets, led by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. Mark Jones will call the action alongside analyst Mark Jackson.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, ESPN’s NBA pregame studio show, will lead into tonight’s coverage live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center beginning at 7 p.m. Host Mike Greenberg will preview both matchups and provide the first Toyota Halftime report from the arena with analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose.

ESPN’s live NBA game coverage presented by State Farm continues on Friday, November 5, with another doubleheader. In the first half, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. Mike Breen will provide commentary with Burke and sideline reporter Jorge Sedano. Game coverage tips-off at 7:30 p.m. In the second half, beginning at 10 p.m., Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors return to ESPN to face Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the New Orleans Pelicans. Play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco will be courtside at Chase Center with Jackson to call the game.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede Friday’s doubleheader and provide the first Toyota Halftime report from ESPN Seaport Studios with Greenberg, Smith, Wilbon and Rose. Cassidy Hubbarth will provide the second halftime report with analyst Richard Jefferson.

The pre-game NBA Countdown cast will also provide NBA updates within the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter on both nights. Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski will join both shows to provide the latest news from around the league.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Nov. 3 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors Mark Jones, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 5 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Ryan Ruocco, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App

NBA Today

Three-time NBA Champion, three-time NBA All-Star and Golden State Warriors Center, Draymond Green, will appear on Wednesday’s edition of NBA Today, ESPN’s new hour-long NBA studio show, prior to the Hornets vs. Warriors matchup airing on ESPN that night. In addition, 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick will debut in his new role as an ESPN NBA analyst during today’s show.

NBA Today airs weekdays at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including, Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe, Tim Legler, Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, Michael Jordan has been majority owner of the Charlotte franchise for more than a decade — and he’s seemingly finally found the star that can match his ambition. ESPN Writer Kevin Arnovitz dove into what is making LaMelo Ball and the Hornets tick and how a teen reality star could fulfill the hopes of the original superstar. Also, in the history of the league, there hasn’t quite been an evolution like shooting in the past 25 years — and no embodiment of that evolution in a single player like Steph Curry. ESPN Writer Kirk Goldsberry charts the past quarter century to outline how Curry isn’t just the present but also the future

ICYMI: Senior Writer Kevin Pelton dove into the early numbers from the season. What trends can we glean? Which data points are real and which contenders are not? Which surprising early results are legitimate and which might not be sustainable? Plus, ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe’s list of 10 things, the first edition for this season.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

