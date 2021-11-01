College Football Playoff Top 25 to be Revealed for First Time This Season – Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Weekly rankings reveal continues each Tuesday through November

Final rankings, College Football Playoff matchups and New Year’s Six announced on December 5, exclusively on ESPN

In a college football season filled with upsets and thrillers, ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2021 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. ET.

Rece Davis will host the show, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and Greg McElroy. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will be on site in Texas for the first rankings reveal and will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

The program will break down the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings reveal, including:

The Rankings: Unveiling the CFP selection committee’s Top 25 within the first 20 minutes of the show, as viewers at home will learn the rankings at the same time as Davis, Herbstreit, Galloway and McElroy

Unveiling the CFP selection committee’s Top 25 within the first 20 minutes of the show, as viewers at home will learn the rankings at the same time as Davis, Herbstreit, Galloway and McElroy Inside the Room: Interview with CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta (Iowa)

Interview with CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta (Iowa) Instant Analysis: Dissection and projection of the entire selection committee’s process

College Football Playoff Top 25 Airs Tuesdays Through November

College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate will follow the initial ranking reveal this week with weekly editions on Nov. 9, 16, 23, and 30. Each week, the show will air at 7 p.m., except for the Nov. 9 episode, which will air at approximately 9 p.m. between the doubleheader of the State Farm Champions Classic.

ESPN.com Provides Expansive Digital Coverage

Supplementing her on-air appearances Tuesday from Grapevine, Texas, Dinich will have a piece debating the biggest questions facing the CFP Committee pre-rankings and a “what we learned” analysis post-rankings, both on ESPN+. Additionally, Andrea Adelson will provide a post-rankings reaction column on Tuesday night for ESPN.com, and Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach will have their updated bowl projections based off the first CFP rankings, available on ESPN+.