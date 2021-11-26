College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Travels to Ann Arbor for “The Game” – No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., for the 14th time this Saturday, Nov. 27 (9 a.m. – noon ET), as No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 5 Michigan in a Top 5 showdown that will have major impact on the Big Ten standings and the College Football Playoff Rankings. The premier three-hour traveling pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions as the Wolverines host the rival Buckeyes. GameDay will originate from outside The Big House – corner of W. Stadium Blvd. and S. Main St. – for the first two hours before moving inside Michigan Stadium for the final hour.

Rece Davis hosts the 12-time Emmy Award-winning show with analysts Lee Corso, former Buckeyes captain and quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, former Wolverines wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard – who struck his iconic pose against Ohio State 30 years ago this week, and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

GameDay’s last trip to Ann Arbor was October 2018 when the Wolverines hosted Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

College GameDay precedes a full slate of Rivalry Week games across ESPN networks on Saturday. At noon on ABC, No. 1 Georgia travels to Georgia Tech with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call. At 3:30 p.m., Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will call Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State. And, in primetime, Chris Fowler, Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the much-anticipated “Bedlam” game between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater (7:30 p.m., ABC).

College GameDay Highlights:

Keys to the Future : When Nick and Terry Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, they knew they had to rebuild a football program. What they didn’t know is that one day they would rebuild lives, too – one house at a time. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski.

: When Nick and Terry Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, they knew they had to rebuild a football program. What they didn’t know is that one day they would rebuild lives, too – one house at a time. Ojabo’s Journey : Born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, Michigan linebacker David Ojabo moved to New Jersey in high school, where he started playing soccer and basketball. It wasn’t until he saw a classmate getting scholarship offers to play football that he decided to give the sport a try. Now a prospect with first-round potential, Ojabo’s parents will get to see him play in person for the first time this Saturday. Reporter: Jen Lada.

: Born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, Michigan linebacker David Ojabo moved to New Jersey in high school, where he started playing soccer and basketball. It wasn’t until he saw a classmate getting scholarship offers to play football that he decided to give the sport a try. Now a prospect with first-round potential, Ojabo’s parents will get to see him play in person for the first time this Saturday. Win or Die Trying : Michigan’s well-documented failures against Ohio State – eight consecutive losses and 17 of the last 19 – is soul crushing for most Michigan men, women and children. But THE Michigan Man, head coach Jim Harbaugh, decided to draw a line in the turf this year. Harbaugh, who is winless against the Buckeyes as a coach, says the Wolverines will either beat OSU, or die trying. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski .

: Michigan’s well-documented failures against Ohio State – eight consecutive losses and 17 of the last 19 – is soul crushing for most Michigan men, women and children. But THE Michigan Man, head coach Jim Harbaugh, decided to draw a line in the turf this year. Harbaugh, who is winless against the Buckeyes as a coach, says the Wolverines will either beat OSU, or die trying. . Rivalry Week: GameDay will preview all of the big rivalry matchups on Saturday – Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, Clemson-South Carolina, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Oregon-Oregon State, and more.

GameDay will preview all of the big rivalry matchups on Saturday – Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, Clemson-South Carolina, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Oregon-Oregon State, and more. On-Set: Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard , a member of the Wolverine’s legendary “Fab Five,” will join the show.

Michigan basketball head coach , a member of the Wolverine’s legendary “Fab Five,” will join the show. Sideline Pass: From the set inside “The Big House” during the final hour, GameDay will offer live looks at the Buckeyes and Wolverines warm-ups and capture all the pregame pageantry before kickoff.

From the set inside “The Big House” during the final hour, GameDay will offer live looks at the Buckeyes and Wolverines warm-ups and capture all the pregame pageantry before kickoff. Guest Picker: Stand-up comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who has headlined five comedy specials, including 2019’s Stay Hungry, will be Saturday’s celebrity guest picker in Ann Arbor. Video.

Stats from ‘The Bear’/Corso Facts:

This is the eighth time College GameDay has traveled to the Ohio State-Michigan game, with the Buckeyes winning five of the previous seven. Coach Corso is also 5-2 in his seven headgear picks, having picked Michigan four of the previous seven times.

Corso has put on the Ohio State headgear 34 times – tied for the most with Alabama. He’s 24-10 when picking the Buckeyes and 6-11 when picking against Ohio State having lost the last five times he’s picked against OSU.

Corso has donned Michigan headgear 13 times and is 8-5 when picking the Wolverines. He’s picked against Michigan 15 times and is 11-4 when doing so. In all, he’s 19-9 when picking a Michigan game with the end of show headgear. Corso incorrectly picked Michigan to beat Michigan State in East Lansing earlier this season.

This is GameDay’s 14th trip to Ann Arbor. Michigan is 10-3 with the show in town and Corso is 6-5 in headgear picks.

Jim Harbaugh coached Michigan teams are 2-8 with GameDay

This is GameDay’s 416th road show and headgear pick No. 379.

