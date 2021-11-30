Comcast and The Walt Disney Company Announce Content Carriage Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND BURBANK, CA (November 30, 2021) – Comcast and The Walt Disney Company announced today the companies have renewed their content carriage agreement and will continue to make Disney’s robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming available to Xfinity TV customers. Additionally, Comcast will distribute the ACC Network to its Xfinity customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network in the coming weeks.

The multi-year agreement encompasses continued distribution of Disney’s cable channels, including the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, and the National Geographic channels. The renewal also includes continued distribution of the SEC Network, now in its eighth season, as well as retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations in New York (ABC7/WABC-TV), Chicago (ABC7/WLS-TV), Philadelphia (6ABC/WPVI-TV), San Francisco (ABC7/KGO-TV), Houston (ABC13/KTRK-TV), Raleigh-Durham (ABC11/WTVD-TV) and Fresno (ABC30/KFSN-TV). Earlier this year, Comcast launched Disney+ and ESPN+ to Xfinity customers and those services continue to be available.

“We are very pleased to have reached this comprehensive agreement with Disney to continue providing Xfinity customers access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Propositions, Comcast Cable.

“We’re very happy to extend our longstanding relationship with Comcast and continue to provide their Xfinity customers with Disney’s best-in-class programming,” said Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Platform Distribution, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “In addition to our news, sports and general entertainment offerings, the launch of the ACC Network in the coming weeks, paired with the renewal of the SEC Network, will give Xfinity’s college sports fans long-awaited access to their favorite games.”

Xfinity delivers all the best live, on demand and streaming entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices, all accessible and discoverable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote. X1 and Flex customers can access Disney’s premier programming by saying the name of a Disney channel (like “Freeform” or “ESPN”) or streaming services (like “Disney+,” “Hulu” or “ESPN+”) in the voice remote, or by saying the name of a desired title from the Disney channels or streaming services.