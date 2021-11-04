ESPN Announces the U.S. Marines NIBC Series; 38-Game Schedule of Newly Formed Elite High School Basketball Conference

Slate to Include Seven Games on ESPNU, 31 on ESPN+

Teams Feature 29 ESPN-Ranked Players

In its continued commitment to present industry-leading high school sports programming, ESPN will air 38 games of the newly formed National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) with exclusive coverage of the U.S. Marines NIBC Series, which begins Thursday, Dec. 2, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 5. The slate will feature seven games on ESPNU and an additional 31 contests on ESPN+, the Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading sports streaming service.

The NIBC is comprised of eight member institutions from around the country:

Bishop Walsh School (Cumberland, Md.)

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)

Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.)

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

“The NIBC represents the highest level of high school basketball and academic institutions in the country,” said Rashid Ghazi, commissioner of the NIBC and president of Paragon Marketing Group. “We are proud to work with ESPN to bring this unprecedented high school television and streaming schedule to fans.”

“We are thrilled to document this new and developing league, which includes many schools we have worked with over the years who have a record of success,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director of programming & acquisitions. “This is high quality basketball for fans to find across ESPN platforms, including our direct-to-consumer product, ESPN+.”

2021-2022 the U.S. Marines NIBC Series Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Dec 2 5 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPNU 7 p.m. Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah) from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ 9 p.m. La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.) from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ Fri, Dec 3 6 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ 8 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ 9 p.m. Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs Bishop Walsh (Md.) from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ Sat, Dec 4 1 p.m. Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ 3 p.m. Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.) from Allegany College, Cumberland, Md. ESPN+ 5 p.m. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) from Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. ESPN+ Thu, Dec 9 6:30 p.m. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.) from Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, Ariz. ESPN+ Fri, Dec 10 8 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah) from Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, Ariz. ESPN+ Sat, Dec 11 1 p.m. La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, Wichita, Kan. ESPN+ Thu, Jan 6 1 p.m. Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPNU 3 p.m. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPNU 5 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPNU 7 p.m. Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ Fri, Jan 7 3 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 5 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 9 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ Sat, Jan 8 3 p.m. Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 5 p.m. Wasatch (Utah) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ 9 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.) from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN+ Sat, Jan 15 3 p.m. La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Oak Hill (Va.) from Springfield College, Blake Arena, Springfield, Mass. ESPN+ Sun, Jan 16 5 p.m. Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan) from Springfield College, Blake Arena, Springfield, Mass. ESPN+ Thu, Feb 3 1 p.m. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Toms River, N.J. ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Toms River, N.J. ESPNU 5 p.m. La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Toms River, N.J. ESPNU Fri, Feb 4 3 p.m. Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Tom River, N.J. ESPN+ 5 p.m. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Tom River, N.J. ESPN+ 9 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Tom River, N.J. ESPN+ Sat, Feb 5 1 p.m. Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Tom River, N.J. ESPN+ 3 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Tom River, N.J. ESPN+ 5 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) from RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Tom River, N.J. ESPN+

ESPN 100 Recruits in the U.S. Marines NIBC Series (Class of 2022)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 3 Keyonte George SG IMG Academy (Fla.) Baylor 5 Dariq Whitehead SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Duke 8 Jaden Bradley PG IMG Academy (Fla.) Alabama 11 Vincent Iwuchukwu C Montverde Academy (Fla.) USC 12 Chris Livingston SF Oak Hill Academy (Va.) Kentucky 16 Skyy Clark SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Kentucky 18 Dillion Mitchell SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 19 Jarace Walker PF IMG Academy (Fla.) 21 Eric Dailey Jr PF IMG Academy (Fla.) 23 Malik Reneau PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Florida 24 Jalen Hood Schifino SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Indiana 25 Gradey Dick SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Kansas 27 J.J. Starling SG La Lumiere (Ind.) Notre Dame 30 Mark Mitchell PF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 41 Jett Howard SF IMG Academy (Fla.) Michigan 43 Judah Mintz PG Oak Hill Academy (Va.) Pittsburgh 53 Dillon Hunter PG Sunrise Christian (Kan. Baylor 64 Roddy Gayle SF Wasatch Academy (Utah) Ohio State 79 Kebba Njie C La Lumiere (Ind.) Penn State 80 Cameron Corhen C Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Florida State 96 Devin Ree SF Oak Hill Academy (Va.) LSU 97 Chris Bunch SF Wasatch Academy (Utah) Syracuse

ESPN 60 Recruits in the U.S. Marines NIBC Series (Class of 2023)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 3 Kwame Evans PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 13 Caleb Foster PG Oak Hill Academy (Va.) Duke 31 Jeremy Fears PG La Lumiere (Ind.) 44 Aden Holloway PG La Lumiere (Ind.) 53 Scotty Middleton SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

ESPN 25 Recruits in the U.S. Marines NIBC Series (Class of 2024)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 2 Derik Queen PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 22 Amier Ali SF Montverde Academy (Fla.)

