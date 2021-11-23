ESPN Continues Focus on Top High School Basketball Talent with GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

10-Game Schedule Featuring Nearly 60 of the Nation’s Top High School Prospects

The 2021-2022 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase will feature a 10-game schedule, tipping-off on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET with St. Vincent St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) from Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif. on ESPN2. Top talent showcased throughout the season include nearly 60 ranked players from the ESPN 100 (’22), ESPN 60 (’23) and ESPN 25 (’24), 34 of whom have already committed to top college programs.

Schedule Highlights:

19 of the top 25 ranked players in the ESPN 100 will be featured.

Hoophall Classic: ESPN2 and ESPNU will air six games from the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. on Sunday, Jan. 16 and Monday, Jan. 17. Additionally, earlier games from the Hoophall Classic, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, will be available on ESPN+.

“This year’s GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase is loaded with elite talent and exceptional teams,” said ESPN analyst and national recruiting director Paul Biancardi. “With some of the best and brightest stars on display from all classes, these matchups will provide the highest level of competition coupled with dynamic game atmospheres on the biggest stage.”

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram.

2021-2022 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Dec 4 10 p.m. St. Vincent St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

from Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN2 Fri, Dec 17 5 p.m. Roselle Catholic (N.J.) vs. Camden (N.J.)

from Camden HS, Camden, N.J. ESPNU Fri, Jan 7 9 p.m. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Isidore Newman School (La.) ESPN2 Sun, Jan 16 7 p.m. Gill St. Bernard (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPN2 9 p.m. La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPN2 Mon, Jan 17 11 a.m. Life Christian (Fla.) vs. Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.), from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPNU 1 p.m. Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPNU 3 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPNU 5 p.m. Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPNU Sat, Jan 29 8 p.m. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Camden (N.J.)

From PPL Center, Allentown, Pa. ESPNU

ESPN 100 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2022)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 2 Dereck Lively C Westtown (Pa.) Duke 3 Keyonte George SG IMG Academy (Fla.) Baylor 4 Amari Bailey SG Sierra Canyon (Calif.) UCLA 5 Dariq Whitehead SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Duke 7 Jordan Walsh SF Link Academy (Mo.) Arkansas 8 Jaden Bradley PG IMG Academy (Fla.) Alabama 10 Kyle Filipowski C Wilbraham & Monson (Ma.) Duke 11 Vincent Iwuchukwu C Montverde Academy (Fla.) USC 14 Julian Phillips SF Link Academy (Mo.) LSU 15 Dior Johnson PG Prolific Prep (Calif.) Oregon 16 Skyy Clark SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Kentucky 17 Adem Bona C Prolific Prep (Calif.) UCLA 18 Dillon Mitchell SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Texas 19 Jarace Walker PF IMG Academy (Fla.) Houston 20 M.J. Rice SF Prolific Prep (Calif.) Kansas 21 Eric Dailey Jr PF IMG Academy (Fla.) 23 Malik Reneau PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Florida 24 Jalen Hood Schifino SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Indiana 25 Gradey Dick SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Kansas 27 J.J. Starling SG La Lumiere (Ind.) Notre Dame 30 Mark Mitchell PF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 32 Chance Westry PG AZ Compass (Ariz.) Auburn 33 Tarris Reed C Link Academy (Mo.) Michigan 35 Tre White SF Prolific Prep (Calif.) USC 37 Kijani Wright C Sierra Canyon (Calif.) USC 41 Jett Howard SF IMG Academy (Fla.) Michigan 46 Sadraque Nganga PF AZ Compass (Ariz.) 50 Bruce Thornton PG Milton (Ga.) Ohio State 51 Dylan Andrews PG AZ Compass (Ariz.) UCLA 53 Dillon Hunter PG Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Baylor 59 Felix Okpara C Link Academy (Mo.) Ohio State 64 Roddy Gayle SF Wasatch Academy (Utah) Ohio State 79 Kebba Njie C La Lumiere (Ind.) Penn State 80 Cameron Corhen C Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Florida State 92 Denver Anglin SG Gill St. Bernard’s School (N.J.) Georgetown 97 Chris Bunch SF Wasatch Academy (Utah) Syracuse

ESPN 60 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2023)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 1 D.J. Wagner PG Camden (N.J.) 3 Kwame Evans PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 5 Mackenzie Mgbako SF Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.) 7 Mookie Cook SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 9 Omaha Biliew PF Link Academy (Mo.) 12 Simeon Wilcher PG Roselle Catholic (N.J.) North Carolina 17 Kanaan Carlyle SG Milton (Ga.) 18 Kylan Boswell PG AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 20 Akil Watson SF Roselle Catholic (N.J) 22 Aaron Bradshaw C Camden (N.J.) 27 Chris Lockett SF Isidore Newman (La.) 31 Jeremy Fears PG La Lumiere (Ind.) 36 Mike Price PG Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 44 Aden Holloway PG La Lumiere (Ind.) 49 Bronny James PG Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 53 Scotty Middleton SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

ESPN 25 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2024)

Rank Player Position High School 1 Naasir Cunningham SF Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.) 2 Derik Queen PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 4 Isaiah Elohim SF Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 22 Amier Ali SF Montverde Academy (Fla.)

-30-

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 18 years to deliver over 700 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational

GEICO Top Flight Invite

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

Media credential requests: https://form.jotform.com/213206017398150

For further information on the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase and for media requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected]; @kimelchlepp