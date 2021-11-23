ESPN Continues Focus on Top High School Basketball Talent with GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase
- 10-Game Schedule Featuring Nearly 60 of the Nation’s Top High School Prospects
The 2021-2022 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase will feature a 10-game schedule, tipping-off on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET with St. Vincent St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) from Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif. on ESPN2. Top talent showcased throughout the season include nearly 60 ranked players from the ESPN 100 (’22), ESPN 60 (’23) and ESPN 25 (’24), 34 of whom have already committed to top college programs.
Schedule Highlights:
- 19 of the top 25 ranked players in the ESPN 100 will be featured.
- Hoophall Classic: ESPN2 and ESPNU will air six games from the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. on Sunday, Jan. 16 and Monday, Jan. 17. Additionally, earlier games from the Hoophall Classic, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, will be available on ESPN+.
- Sierra Canyon, anchored by their five ESPN ranked players, will be featured on three separate occasions during the season.
“This year’s GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase is loaded with elite talent and exceptional teams,” said ESPN analyst and national recruiting director Paul Biancardi. “With some of the best and brightest stars on display from all classes, these matchups will provide the highest level of competition coupled with dynamic game atmospheres on the biggest stage.”
For in-depth coverage of the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram.
2021-2022 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, Dec 4
|10 p.m.
|St. Vincent St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
from Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|Fri, Dec 17
|5 p.m.
|Roselle Catholic (N.J.) vs. Camden (N.J.)
from Camden HS, Camden, N.J.
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan 7
|9 p.m.
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Isidore Newman School (La.)
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jan 16
|7 p.m.
|Gill St. Bernard (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.)
from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass.
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)
from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass.
|ESPN2
|Mon, Jan 17
|11 a.m.
|Life Christian (Fla.) vs. Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.), from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass.
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.)
from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass.
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass.
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.)
from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass.
|ESPNU
|Sat, Jan 29
|8 p.m.
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Camden (N.J.)
From PPL Center, Allentown, Pa.
|ESPNU
ESPN 100 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2022)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|College Commitment
|2
|Dereck Lively
|C
|Westtown (Pa.)
|Duke
|3
|Keyonte George
|SG
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Baylor
|4
|Amari Bailey
|SG
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
|UCLA
|5
|Dariq Whitehead
|SF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Duke
|7
|Jordan Walsh
|SF
|Link Academy (Mo.)
|Arkansas
|8
|Jaden Bradley
|PG
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Alabama
|10
|Kyle Filipowski
|C
|Wilbraham & Monson (Ma.)
|Duke
|11
|Vincent Iwuchukwu
|C
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|USC
|14
|Julian Phillips
|SF
|Link Academy (Mo.)
|LSU
|15
|Dior Johnson
|PG
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|Oregon
|16
|Skyy Clark
|SG
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Kentucky
|17
|Adem Bona
|C
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|UCLA
|18
|Dillon Mitchell
|SF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Texas
|19
|Jarace Walker
|PF
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Houston
|20
|M.J. Rice
|SF
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|Kansas
|21
|Eric Dailey Jr
|PF
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|23
|Malik Reneau
|PF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Florida
|24
|Jalen Hood Schifino
|SG
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Indiana
|25
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
|Kansas
|27
|J.J. Starling
|SG
|La Lumiere (Ind.)
|Notre Dame
|30
|Mark Mitchell
|PF
|Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
|32
|Chance Westry
|PG
|AZ Compass (Ariz.)
|Auburn
|33
|Tarris Reed
|C
|Link Academy (Mo.)
|Michigan
|35
|Tre White
|SF
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|USC
|37
|Kijani Wright
|C
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
|USC
|41
|Jett Howard
|SF
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Michigan
|46
|Sadraque Nganga
|PF
|AZ Compass (Ariz.)
|50
|Bruce Thornton
|PG
|Milton (Ga.)
|Ohio State
|51
|Dylan Andrews
|PG
|AZ Compass (Ariz.)
|UCLA
|53
|Dillon Hunter
|PG
|Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
|Baylor
|59
|Felix Okpara
|C
|Link Academy (Mo.)
|Ohio State
|64
|Roddy Gayle
|SF
|Wasatch Academy (Utah)
|Ohio State
|79
|Kebba Njie
|C
|La Lumiere (Ind.)
|Penn State
|80
|Cameron Corhen
|C
|Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
|Florida State
|92
|Denver Anglin
|SG
|Gill St. Bernard’s School (N.J.)
|Georgetown
|97
|Chris Bunch
|SF
|Wasatch Academy (Utah)
|Syracuse
ESPN 60 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2023)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|College Commitment
|1
|D.J. Wagner
|PG
|Camden (N.J.)
|3
|Kwame Evans
|PF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|5
|Mackenzie Mgbako
|SF
|Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.)
|7
|Mookie Cook
|SF
|AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
|9
|Omaha Biliew
|PF
|Link Academy (Mo.)
|12
|Simeon Wilcher
|PG
|Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
|North Carolina
|17
|Kanaan Carlyle
|SG
|Milton (Ga.)
|18
|Kylan Boswell
|PG
|AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
|20
|Akil Watson
|SF
|Roselle Catholic (N.J)
|22
|Aaron Bradshaw
|C
|Camden (N.J.)
|27
|Chris Lockett
|SF
|Isidore Newman (La.)
|31
|Jeremy Fears
|PG
|La Lumiere (Ind.)
|36
|Mike Price
|PG
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
|44
|Aden Holloway
|PG
|La Lumiere (Ind.)
|49
|Bronny James
|PG
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
|53
|Scotty Middleton
|SF
|Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
ESPN 25 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2024)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|1
|Naasir Cunningham
|SF
|Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.)
|2
|Derik Queen
|PF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|4
|Isaiah Elohim
|SF
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
|22
|Amier Ali
|SF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
-30-
About Paragon Marketing Group
Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 18 years to deliver over 700 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:
GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase
GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational
GEICO Top Flight Invite
GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase
GEICO State Champions Bowl Series
GEICO High School Basketball Nationals
GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase
GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals
GEICO Baseball City Series
About GEICO
GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.
Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.
GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.
Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.
Media credential requests: https://form.jotform.com/213206017398150
For further information on the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase and for media requests please contact: [email protected]
ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected]; @kimelchlepp