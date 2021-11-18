ESPN Events’ 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson Announces Television Schedule; Adds UCLA to Field of Annual Softball Tournament
- 20 Televised Games; All Games Available on the ESPN App
- Tickets Go on Sale December 1, at Noon ET
ESPN Events’ 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. for its third year with all 40 softball games available across ESPN platforms, including 20 televised matchups. Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+, with all matchups available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.
The latest addition to the field of teams is the 2019 Women’s College World Series Champion UCLA Bruins, bringing the final number of teams to 16. The previously announced teams are as follows:
- Auburn
- UCF
- Clemson
- Florida State
- LSU
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- South Florida
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Tickets for the 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 1, at noon ET and can be purchased at https://www.stpeteclearwatereliteinvite.com/.
“Clearwater values and welcomes the athletes, families and coaches that travel to our softball fields and beaches on their sports journey,” said Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. “We are thrilled that this event will be back in Clearwater in February 2022 since having to take last year off due to the pandemic.”
“We are grateful to bring back the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational in 2022 after a year away,” said Kristen Shaver, Director, ESPN Events. “The strength of teams and interest from the softball community for this event is at an all-time high. We will have more televised games than ever before and the entire tournament will be viewable in the ESPN App. We can’t wait for February.”
2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational – ESPN Networks Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, Feb 17
|10 a.m.
|Notre Dame vs. Tennessee
|ESPNU
|12:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. Auburn
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|UCF vs. Wisconsin
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. Clemson
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. Florida State
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
|ESPN+
|Fri, Feb 18
|10 a.m.
|Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
|ESPNU
|10:30 a.m.
|Northwestern vs. Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Auburn vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Washington vs. Tennessee
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Texas vs. Florida State
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|UCLA vs. Northwestern
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|South Florida vs. Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|UCF vs. Michigan
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|LSU vs. Oklahoma State
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Texas vs. Auburn
|Longhorn Network
|6 p.m.
|UCF vs. Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. Clemson
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Washington vs. LSU
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 19
|10 a.m.
|UCLA vs. Auburn
|ESPNU
|10:30 a.m.
|Notre Dame vs. LSU
|SEC Network
|10:30 a.m.
|Tennessee vs. UCF
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Northwestern vs. Clemson
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Florida State
|ACC Network
|1:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma State vs. South Florida
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. Washington
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Texas vs. UCLA
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Michigan vs. LSU
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. Clemson
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Washington vs. Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UCF vs. Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, Feb 20
|9 a.m.
|Texas Tech vs. LSU
|SEC Network
|9:30 a.m.
|Northwestern vs. Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Washington vs. Clemson
|ESPNU
|11 a.m.
|Notre Dame vs. Texas
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Wisconsin vs. UCLA
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Auburn vs. South Florida
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|UCF vs. Florida State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|South Florida vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UCLA vs. Florida State
|ESPN2
About ESPN Events
ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 34 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.
Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).
-30-
Media Contact:
Kimberly Elchlepp: [email protected] and @kimelchlepp