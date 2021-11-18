ESPN Events’ 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson Announces Television Schedule; Adds UCLA to Field of Annual Softball Tournament

20 Televised Games; All Games Available on the ESPN App

Tickets Go on Sale December 1, at Noon ET

ESPN Events’ 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. for its third year with all 40 softball games available across ESPN platforms, including 20 televised matchups. Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+, with all matchups available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.

The latest addition to the field of teams is the 2019 Women’s College World Series Champion UCLA Bruins, bringing the final number of teams to 16. The previously announced teams are as follows:

Auburn

UCF

Clemson

Florida State

LSU

Michigan

Northwestern

Notre Dame

Oklahoma State

South Florida

Tennessee

Texas

Texas Tech

Washington

Wisconsin

Tickets for the 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 1, at noon ET and can be purchased at https://www.stpeteclearwatereliteinvite.com/.

“Clearwater values and welcomes the athletes, families and coaches that travel to our softball fields and beaches on their sports journey,” said Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. “We are thrilled that this event will be back in Clearwater in February 2022 since having to take last year off due to the pandemic.”

“We are grateful to bring back the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational in 2022 after a year away,” said Kristen Shaver, Director, ESPN Events. “The strength of teams and interest from the softball community for this event is at an all-time high. We will have more televised games than ever before and the entire tournament will be viewable in the ESPN App. We can’t wait for February.”

2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational – ESPN Networks Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Feb 17 10 a.m. Notre Dame vs. Tennessee ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Auburn SEC Network 1 p.m. UCF vs. Wisconsin ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Clemson ACC Network 4 p.m. Tennessee vs. Florida State ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame ESPN+ Fri, Feb 18 10 a.m. Michigan vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU 10:30 a.m. Northwestern vs. Texas Tech ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Auburn vs. Wisconsin ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Washington vs. Tennessee SEC Network 1 p.m. Texas vs. Florida State ESPNU 1 p.m. UCLA vs. Northwestern ESPN+ 3 p.m. South Florida vs. Notre Dame ACC Network 3 p.m. UCF vs. Michigan ESPN+ 4 p.m. LSU vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU 4 p.m. Texas vs. Auburn Longhorn Network 6 p.m. UCF vs. Texas Tech ESPN+ 6 p.m. Tennessee vs. Clemson ESPN+ 7 p.m. Washington vs. LSU ESPN+ Sat, Feb 19 10 a.m. UCLA vs. Auburn ESPNU 10:30 a.m. Notre Dame vs. LSU SEC Network 10:30 a.m. Tennessee vs. UCF ESPN+ 11 a.m. Northwestern vs. Clemson ACC Network 1 p.m. Michigan vs. Florida State ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Oklahoma State vs. South Florida ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Washington ESPN+ 4 p.m. Texas vs. UCLA ESPNU 5 p.m. Michigan vs. LSU ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Clemson ESPN+ 6 p.m. Washington vs. Oklahoma State ESPN+ 7 p.m. UCF vs. Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 20 9 a.m. Texas Tech vs. LSU SEC Network 9:30 a.m. Northwestern vs. Oklahoma State ESPN+ 10 a.m. Washington vs. Clemson ESPNU 11 a.m. Notre Dame vs. Texas ESPN+ Noon Wisconsin vs. UCLA ESPN+ Noon Auburn vs. South Florida ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. UCF vs. Florida State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. South Florida vs. Wisconsin ESPN+ 7 p.m. UCLA vs. Florida State ESPN2

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 34 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

