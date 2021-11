ESPN NHL Schedule Update: New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins Added for 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on ABC November 26

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2021-22 NHL regular-season schedule. ABC will televise the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown, which will feature the New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins on Friday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. ET.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Nov. 26 1 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins ABC & ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Nov. 26 3:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Nov. 26 6 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu

The Rangers vs. Bruins game replaces the previously scheduled St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks matchup, which will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. The New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators will faceoff at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu, as originally scheduled.

