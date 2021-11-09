ESPN Presents Strong Support Programming Slate for Blockbuster Welterweight Showdown Crawford vs. Porter on November 20 on ESPN+ PPV

ESPN Presents Strong Support Programming Slate for Blockbuster Welterweight Showdown Crawford vs. Porter on November 20 on ESPN+ PPV

Two-Part Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter Goes Behind the Scenes  

Lineup includes Press Conference, State of Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Preview Special, Weigh-In and More 

ESPN’s platforms will offer an extensive lineup of programming leading up to the highly anticipated showdown between WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and his toughest test ever, former two-time world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter. The event will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. ET.  Presented by Top Rank and TGB Promotions, the fight is the first-ever Top Rank-ESPN+ exclusive PPV.   

Kicking off the two weeks of offerings is the two-part Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter.  Part One can be seen Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. PT).  Part 2 of Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter airs on ESPN2 on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m. The original all-access series takes fans behind the scenes in the training camp of both fighters. Both parts will replay multiple times until fight night.    

On Thursday, the entire ESPN boxing analyst team, including Joe Tessitore, Bernardo Osuna and Mark Kriegel, along with former pound-for-pound king Andre Ward and former world champion Timothy Bradley, preview the welterweight blockbuster. State of Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Preview Special streams exclusively on ESPN+ on Thursday, Nov. 18.    

In addition, the “Get Ready for Crawford vs. Porter” ESPN+ on-demand collection is now live on the ESPN App. This is available through the day of the fight on web, mobile, the ESPN App, and wherever one can stream on-demand ESPN+ content.  It includes great historical fights for both Crawford and Porter.   

Long considered possibly the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sport, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) will step into the ring looking to maintain his perfect record. Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) has fought most of this generation’s elite welterweights and has standout victories over the likes of Danny Garcia, Adrien Broner, Paulie Malignaggi, Andre Berto, Devon Alexander and Yordenis Ugas.     

The Crawford-Porter card, from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, will begin at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.  It will be preceded by the undercard at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and an earlier undercard at 6 p.m. ET on the ESPN App.    

Crawford vs. Porter Programming Lineup   

Date  Time (ET)  Program  Network 
Tue, Nov 9  5:30 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPN2 
6 PM  Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights – Crawford vs. Viktor Postol  ESPNEWS 
Wed, Nov 10  12:30 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPN2 
Thu, Nov 11  12:30 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPN2 
4:30 AM  Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by DraftKings: Crawford vs. Brook (main card)  ESPNEWS 
7 PM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPN2 
10:30 PM  Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by DraftKings: Crawford vs. Brook (main card)  ESPN2 
Fri., Nov. 12  9:30 PM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPN Deportes 
Sat, Nov 13  9 AM  Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights – Crawford vs. Felix Diaz  ESPNEWS 
12:30 PM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPNEWS 
1 PM  Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Crawford vs. Benevidez Jr.  ESPNEWS 
Sun, Nov 14  2:30 PM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPN2 
Mon, Nov 15  12:30 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPN2 
1 AM  Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas  ESPN2 
Tue, Nov 16  12 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPN2 
9:30 PM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPN Deportes 
Wed, Nov 17  5 PM  Press Conference: Crawford vs. Porter  ESPN2 
5:30 PM  Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Preview  ESPN2 
9 PM  Press Conference: Crawford vs. Porter  ESPNEWS 
9:30 PM  Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Preview  ESPNEWS 
Thu, Nov 18  2 AM  Press Conference: Crawford vs. Porter  ESPNEWS 
2:30 AM  Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Preview  ESPNEWS 
5 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPN Deportes 
5:30 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPN Deportes 
4:30 PM  Undercard Press Conference: Crawford vs. Porter  ESPN App 
6 PM  State of Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Preview Special  ESPN+ 
Fri, Nov 19  12 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPN2 
12:30 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPN2 
3 AM  Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights – Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas  ESPN2 
5 PM  Weigh-In: Crawford vs. Porter  ESPNEWS ESPN App 
5:30 PM  Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Weigh-In Special  ESPNEWS 
9 PM  Weigh-In: Crawford vs. Porter  ESPNEWS 
9:30 PM  Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Weigh-In Special  ESPNEWS 
10 PM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPNEWS 
10:30 PM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPNEWS 
Sat, Nov 20  3:30 AM  Weigh-In: Crawford vs. Porter  ESPNEWS 
4 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 1) 

 ESPN Deportes 
4:30 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPN Deportes 
10:30 AM  Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter  

(Part 2) 

 ESPNEWS 
11 AM  Weigh-In: Crawford vs. Porter  ESPNEWS 
11:30 AM  Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Weigh-In Special  ESPNEWS 
12 PM  Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas  ESPNEWS 

 -30- 

