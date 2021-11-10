ESPN Reaches Multi-Year Extension with Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan

ESPN Front Row Team Player: Jeff Passan And Kevin Davies

ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year extension with Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. The acclaimed journalist will continue to serve as a lead reporter and commentator for ESPN’s multiplatform Major League Baseball coverage.

“There’s no better place to cover the incredible breadth of stories the sports world has to offer than ESPN, and I’m giddy to know I’ll be here for several years to come,” said Passan. “Our baseball team is filled with bright and talented reporters, analysts, editors and producers, and it’s our goal on a daily basis to make the readers and viewers of ESPN think, learn and emerge more informed.”

Passan, who joined ESPN in January of 2019, writes for ESPN.com and makes regular appearances on SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight, plus Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown which leads into Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN podcasts and ESPN’s social media platforms. He is a leading voice of ESPN’s coverage of the most prominent MLB events all year long, including the regular season, postseason, baseball winter meetings and free agency.

“Jeff is a fantastic journalist and as versatile as they come,” said Nate Ravitz, ESPN Vice President, Digital Content. “As an insider he breaks news and provides authoritative analysis, but he also distinguishes our coverage with vivid storytelling and bold, incisive commentary. We are thrilled that he will continue to enrich ESPN’s coverage of baseball.”

Passan is currently appearing on ESPN platforms as he provides news updates on the MLB free agency period. For more on Passan’s career, visit ESPN Press Room. To follow him on Twitter: @JeffPassan.

-30-