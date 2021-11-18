ESPN’s Coverage of 2022 SEC Gymnastics Flips into Action on January 7, SEC Squads Take Center Stage on ABC for Regular Season Showdown

ESPN continues to provide expansive coverage of Southeastern Conference gymnastics with nearly 40 hours of action airing across ESPN networks in 2022. ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network will televise 24 live meets featuring SEC teams throughout the regular season, and SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” franchise returns with eight consecutive weekends of high-flying action from around the conference beginning on Friday, Jan. 7.

Viewers will be treated to a record five “Friday Night Heights” tripleheaders on SEC Network and ESPN2 featuring SEC squads during the 2022 regular season, including a quadruple-header Friday, Feb. 18. In total, SEC Network will showcase 19 live meets in the 2022 regular season. Additionally, Before the Heights returns to SEC Network+ this winter, leading into “Friday Night Heights.”

New in 2022, ABC will broadcast a regular season meet, as two of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference, Alabama and Florida, flip into action on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. ET.

The SEC Gymnastics Championship will be telecast live, with the 2022 edition airing exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session flips on at 3:30 p.m. with the evening session tumbling along at 8 p.m. A championship edition of SEC Inside will air the Tuesday following the SEC Gymnastics Championship. SEC Inside takes viewers behind the scenes, as SEC Network crews spend time with different Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for Championship Saturday. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from the teams competing for the trophy.

ABC was the home of last year’s NCAA trophy and the 2022 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships return to ABC this spring. The Championship Final will be live on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. Semifinal I will take place on Thursday, April 14 at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 with Semifinal II airing live at 6 p.m. Thursday, also on ESPN2. Also returning this season is streaming coverage of NCAA Regionals, with the four regional competitions live on the ESPN App via ESPN3/ESPN+ with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus.

As always, every meet on ESPN networks is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

