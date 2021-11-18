ESPN’s Coverage of 2022 SEC Gymnastics Flips into Action on January 7, SEC Squads Take Center Stage on ABC for Regular Season Showdown

College Sports (Miscellaneous)SEC Network

ESPN’s Coverage of 2022 SEC Gymnastics Flips into Action on January 7, SEC Squads Take Center Stage on ABC for Regular Season Showdown

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 1 day ago
Fort Worth, TX - April 16, 2021 - Dickies Arena: Haleigh Bryant of the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers competing during the semifinal round of the 2021 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship. (Photo by Cooper Neill / ESPN Images)

ESPN continues to provide expansive coverage of Southeastern Conference gymnastics with nearly 40 hours of action airing across ESPN networks in 2022. ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network will televise 24 live meets featuring SEC teams throughout the regular season, and SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” franchise returns with eight consecutive weekends of high-flying action from around the conference beginning on Friday, Jan. 7.

Viewers will be treated to a record five “Friday Night Heights” tripleheaders on SEC Network and ESPN2 featuring SEC squads during the 2022 regular season, including a quadruple-header Friday, Feb. 18. In total, SEC Network will showcase 19 live meets in the 2022 regular season. Additionally, Before the Heights returns to SEC Network+ this winter, leading into “Friday Night Heights.”

New in 2022, ABC will broadcast a regular season meet, as two of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference, Alabama and Florida, flip into action on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. ET.

The SEC Gymnastics Championship will be telecast live, with the 2022 edition airing exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session flips on at 3:30 p.m. with the evening session tumbling along at 8 p.m. A championship edition of SEC Inside will air the Tuesday following the SEC Gymnastics Championship. SEC Inside takes viewers behind the scenes, as SEC Network crews spend time with different Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for Championship Saturday. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from the teams competing for the trophy.

ABC was the home of last year’s NCAA trophy and the 2022 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships return to ABC this spring. The Championship Final will be live on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. Semifinal I will take place on Thursday, April 14 at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 with Semifinal II airing live at 6 p.m. Thursday, also on ESPN2. Also returning this season is streaming coverage of NCAA Regionals, with the four regional competitions live on the ESPN App via ESPN3/ESPN+ with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus.

As always, every meet on ESPN networks is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

2022 ESPN NETWORKS TV SCHEDULE – SEC GYMNASTICS

Date Time (ET) Meet Network
Fri, Jan 7 7 p.m. West Virginia at LSU SEC Network
Sun, Jan 9 1 p.m. Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN2
Fri, Jan 14 7 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas SEC Network
Sun, Jan 16 3 p.m. Alabama at Florida ABC
Fri, Jan 21 6 p.m. Florida at Georgia SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. Kentucky at Alabama SEC Network
  9 p.m. Arkansas at LSU SEC Network
Fri, Jan 28 7 p.m. LSU at Georgia SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Arkansas at Florida SEC Network
  9 p.m. Alabama at Auburn ESPN2
Sat, Jan 29 4 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network
Fri, Feb 4 7 p.m. Florida at Missouri SEC Network
Sat, Feb 5 4 p.m. Auburn at LSU ESPNU
Fri, Feb 11 6 p.m. LSU at Florida SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. Georgia at Alabama SEC Network
  9 p.m. Missouri at Auburn SEC Network
Fri, Feb 18 6 p.m. Florida at Kentucky SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. Auburn at Georgia SEC Network
  9 p.m. Alabama at LSU ESPNU
  Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network
Fri, Feb 25 6 p.m. Missouri at Alabama SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn SEC Network
  9 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas SEC Network
Sat, Mar 19 3:30 p.m. SEC Championship (Afternoon Session) SEC Network
  8 p.m. SEC Championship (Evening Session) SEC Network
Wed, Mar 30 TBD NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Regionals ESPN3/ESPN+
Thu, Mar 31 TBD NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Regionals ESPN3/ESPN+
  TBD NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Regionals ESPN3/ESPN+
Sat, Apr 2 TBD NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Regionals ESPN3/ESPN+
Thu, Apr 14 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Semifinal I ESPN2
  6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Semifinal II ESPN2
Sat, Apr 16 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships – Final ABC

 

Tags
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
Back to top button
Close