ESPN’s NBA Viewership Up Double-Digits From 2020-21 Regular Season Average

Significant Viewership Growth Across All Coveted Demos, Including Women, Hispanic Audiences and Adults 18-34

New-Look NBA Countdown, NBA Today Audiences Up

ESPN’s NBA viewership across its event and studio coverage is up double-digits so far this season, according to Nielsen. Through 12 games, the NBA on ESPN is averaging 1,439,000 viewers, up 20 percent from the 2020-21 regular season average of 1,197,000 viewers.

Additionally, ESPN NBA games are up significantly in all coveted demographics from the 2020-21 regular season average, including:

Demo Growth Adults 18-49 Up 28 percent Adults 18-34 Up 26 percent Adults 35-49 Up 30 percent Hispanic audience Up 50 percent Women Up 26 percent Men Up 18 percent

ESPN has won the night across cable in all six coveted demographics three times already. The NBA on ESPN routinely wins the night on cable amongst Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54, Men 18-34, Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.

NBA studio growth

ESPN is experiencing double-digit audience increases for its new-look NBA Countdown show as well as its new daily studio show, NBA Today. NBA Countdown has averaged 536,000 viewers for its first six shows, up 34 percent from the 2020-21 regular season average (399,000 viewers). Through November 5, the 11 NBA Today shows that have aired on ESPN have averaged 297,000 viewers, up 29 percent from the same timeslot during the 2020-21 regular season.

