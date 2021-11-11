ESPN’s Ryan McGee Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with award-winning ESPN senior writer and SEC Network and ESPN Radio co-host Ryan McGee. McGee will continue his role with ESPN.com and as the co-host of SEC Network and ESPN Radio’s hit show, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper.

“I’ve worked for ESPN in some way, shape or form for my entire adult life and I’m beyond thrilled to keep it going,” McGee said. “It’s family and I’ve always tried to do my work in a way that honors that family, my ESPN mentors and coworkers of past and present…even the ones who made fun of my accent when I first moved to Bristol right out of the University of Tennessee. Y’all know who you are.”

McGee co-hosts SEC Network’s and ESPN Radio’s Marty & McGee alongside his close friend Marty Smith, while contributing across high-profile studio programming, including SportsCenter, SEC Nation, SEC Now, College Football Live and more.

“Ryan is a prolific writer who makes our shows better in so many ways,” said Tom McCollum, ESPN senior coordinating producer. “He has an uncanny ability to connect with viewers and readers. His storytelling acumen and tenacious work ethic make him a huge asset to our platforms. We’re excited he’ll be part of our programming for the next several years.”

McGee is the author of Sidelines and Bloodlines: A Father, His Sons, and Our Life in College Football, The Road To Omaha: Hits, Hopes and History at the College World Series and ESPN Ultimate NASCAR: 100 Defining Moments in Stock Car Racing History. He also collaborated with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his New York Times bestseller, Racing to the Finish: My Story.

“We are thrilled that one of college football’s finest storytellers will continue to entertain us at ESPN,” said Ryan Canner-O’Mealy, ESPN College Football Deputy Editor. “His unique voice connects with fans and reminds them why they fell in love with sports in the first place. Whether he is covering the College Football Playoff, the Indy 500 or anything else, a Ryan McGee byline is a must-read that will be informative or funny or, most likely, both.”

McGee started with ESPN in 1994, working on the production staff of the show rpm2night, during which time he also began contributing to ESPN The Magazine. From 2001-03, he produced Totally NASCAR on FOX Sports Net and for five years served as editor in chief at NASCAR Media Group, winning two Sports Emmys and penning the script for the documentary film Dale. He has five Sports Emmys in all, been named National Motorsports Press Association’s Writer of the Year six times, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), National Collegiate Baseball Writers (NCBWA) and national board member of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).

McGee will have a homecoming of sorts this weekend when SEC Nation and Marty & McGee hit the road to Knoxville for Week 11. A proud University of Tennessee alum, McGee graduated from UT’s College of Communication and Information in 1993. Marty & McGee will air live from outside Ayres Hall on the UT campus Saturday morning (9 a.m. ET, SEC Network & ESPN Radio).

About SEC Network

