ESPN’s Thanksgiving Eve Blockbuster NBA Doubleheader Features Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

On Wednesday, November 24, ESPN’s live NBA game coverage presented by State Farm tips off with a blockbuster Thanksgiving Eve doubleheader. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Nets, starring two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant and nine-time NBA All-Star James Harden, visit the Boston Celtics, starring two-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum and NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown. Mike Breen will provide commentary with analysis from Doris Burke and sideline reporting from Monica McNutt. The Eastern Conference matchup is an ESPN exclusive in the Boston market. The second half of the doubleheader tips off at 10 p.m. as three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers. Play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco will call the action from San Francisco with NBA Champion and analyst Richard Jefferson. Malika Andrews will report from the sidelines.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede the doubleheader, beginning at 7 p.m., and give the Toyota Halftime report with high-profile analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and host Mike Greenberg. The team will provide comprehensive previews of both matchups and discuss the top headlines around the league.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Nov. 24 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App

NBA Today

Three-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA M.V.P., seven-time NBA All-Star and Golden State Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry, will appear on NBA Today’s lone show this week, Tuesday, November 23. NBA Today, ESPN’s new hour-long NBA studio show, airs at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with ESPN NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, JJ Redick, and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN.com

Carmelo Anthony was always known as a scoring phenom, but there have been three role evolutions to the 2003 No. 3 overall pick – this week, ESPN.com looks at Olympic Melo, coming-off-the-bench Melo, and today’s high-efficiency, deep-threat shooter for the Los Angeles Lakers. In addition, NBA Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz gives an early season rookie ranking report to see which first-year players are thriving — and which can use more time to develop.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

