Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Four National Hockey League Games on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 5

Tuesday, November2: New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks

Friday, November5: Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

Out-of-market games on ESPN+ continue all season, 38 games this week

Tuesday’s Sabres vs. Sharks game also available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+

The Walt Disney Company’s presentation of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week with four exclusive national games on ESPN+ and Hulu – two games tomorrow night and two more Friday night. In addition, 38 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.*

Tomorrow night’s games include the New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) visiting the Ducks (3-4-3) at 10 p.m. ET, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., with an announcing team of Leah Hextall on play-by-play, analyst Kevin Weekes and Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn reporting. At 10:30 p.m. ET, John Buccigross will call play-by-play with analyst Brian Boucher, as the Sharks (5-3-0) host the Buffalo Sabres (5-2-1) at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Intermission coverage for both games on Tuesday night will be hosted by Arda Öcal with Ryan Callahan as analyst.

On Friday evening, November 5, ESPN+ will return to Anaheim as the Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes (0-8-1) at 10 p.m. ET, with Hextall on the call and Weekes as analyst. Friday’s second game features New Jersey staying in California to take on the Los Angeles Kings (3-5-1) at the Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET, with Buccigross on play-by-play, Ray Ferraro joining as analyst and Cohn reporting. Coverage of intermission for the two games Friday night will be hosted by Öcal with Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella as analysts.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday

Nov. 2 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks

Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Reporter: Linda Cohn

Intermission: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan 10:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks

Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Intermission: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan Friday

Nov. 5 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks

Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Intermission: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, John Tortorella 10:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Linda Cohn

Intermission: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, John Tortorella

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks game at 10:30 p.m. ET, will also be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+, with play-by-play announcer Eitán Benezra and analyst Antonio Valle.

NHL Out Of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 38 out-of-market games this week, including the Seattle Kraken (3-5-1) at Edmonton Oilers (6-1-0) tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes (8-0-0) at Chicago Blackhawks (0-7-2) on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-1) at Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1) at 7 p.m. ET, and more. Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross continue in their regularly scheduled time as part of ESPN2’s weekly Thursday afternoon lineup at 3 p.m. ET. All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. This week’s host Arda Öcal will be joined by Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes and John Tortorella for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

ESPN Daily Podcast

On Tuesday’s episode of the ESPN Daily Podcast, Kaplan will examine the Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse case and its impact.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

