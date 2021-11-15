Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Three National Hockey League Games on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 19

Tuesday, November 16: New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars

Friday, November 19: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken

Out-of-market games on ESPN+ continue all season, 45 games this week

Tuesday’s Red Wings vs. Stars game also available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+

The Walt Disney Company’s presentation of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week with three exclusive national games on ESPN+ and Hulu – two games Tuesday night and one on Friday night. In addition, 45 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.*

Tuesday night’s games include the New York Islanders (5-4-2) visiting the Florida Panthers (10-2-3) at 7 p.m. ET from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with Bob Wischusen on play-by-play and analysts Brian Boucher and AJ Mleczko, who will be rinkside. At 8:30 p.m. ET, Leah Hextall will call play-by-play with analyst Kevin Weekes when the Detroit Red Wings (8-6-2) visit the Dallas Stars (5-6-2) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Studio coverage for both games on Tuesday night will be hosted by John Buccigross alongside Ryan Callahan and John Tortorella as analysts.

On Friday evening, November 19, ESPN+ returns to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as the Seattle Kraken (4-10-1) host the Colorado Avalanche (6-5-1) at 10 p.m. ET, with John Buccigross on the call and Ray Ferraro as analyst from the ice. Arda Öcal will host studio coverage on Friday night with analysts Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Nov. 16 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analysts: Brian Boucher, AJ Mleczko Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, John Tortorella 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Kevin Weekes Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, John Tortorella Friday Nov. 19 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ray Ferraro Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, John Tortorella

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars game at 8 p.m. ET will also be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+, with play-by-play announcer Toño Valle and analyst Ethan Benezra.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 45 out-of-market games this week, including a rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup playoff semifinals with the New York Islanders (5-4-2) at Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3-3) tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday features the Florida Panthers (10-2-3) hosting the Minnesota Wild (10-4-0) at 6 p.m. and the Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-2) take on Edmonton Oilers (11-3-0), where Duncan Keith will face his former team for the first time since being traded to Edmonton in July at 10 p.m. ET. Keith won three Stanley Cups in his time with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2005-2021.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross shift from their regularly scheduled time to Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 for this week only. All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. This week’s host Arda Öcal will be joined by Ryan Callahan, Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

