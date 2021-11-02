Four-time WNBA All-Star, Olympic Gold Medalist and Former Blue Devil Chelsea Gray Joins ACC Network’s Women’s Basketball Team 

Four-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA Champion, Olympic gold medalist and former Duke women’s basketball standout Chelsea Gray has signed a deal to join ACC Network (ACCN) as a college basketball analyst. Gray will appear weekly as part of ACCN’s “Ladies Night” coverage and serve as an in-game analyst as well. She will make her network debut on Tuesday, Nov. 2 as part of the Nothing But Net: Women’s Season Preview special.

“We are delighted to welcome Chelsea to the ACCN family,” said coordinating producer Aaron Katzman. “As a WNBA champion, four-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, Chelsea’s resume speaks for itself. We look forward to having her join Coach McGraw, Kelly Gramlich and Kelsey Riggs in studio each week to break down the best ACC women’s basketball has to offer.”

Gray, the 11th pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft by Connecticut, played one season with the Sun before five with Los Angeles where she helped the Sparks to the 2016 WNBA title. Gray signed with the Las Vegas Aces prior to the 2021 season as an unrestricted free agent. She started in all 32 games and averaged 11.2 points and 5.9 assists per games last season while helping to lead the Aces to the WNBA Playoffs Semifinals. Gray was named to the WNBA All-Star Team in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, earned first team All-WNBA honors in 2019 and second team honors in 2017. She owns career averages of 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

At Duke, Gray was a highly decorated player whose college career was cut short due to injury. Prior to injury, Gray earned All-America honors her sophomore and junior seasons, and was named the ACC Co-Player of the Year for the 2012-13 season. She helped guide Duke to three ACC regular season titles (2011, 2012, 2013) and two ACC Tournament Championships (2011 and 2013). Gray finished her career as a Blue Devil ranked second on Duke’s all-time career assists list and third on its all-time steals list.

“I am thrilled to be joining ACC Network and the ESPN family,” said Gray. “I loved playing for Duke and it feels like a full circle moment to be back covering the ACC as an analyst. I’m looking forward to talking hoops each week with people who love basketball.”

