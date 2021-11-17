Last Two NBA Champion Teams Battle it Out Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Lakers vs. Bucks

NBA Countdown Live from TD Garden Ahead of Lakers vs. Celtics

LeBron James Could Make His Return Friday Against Boston

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, Wednesday and Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Tonight, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN’s NBA live game coverage presented by State Farm tips off when 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending Champion Milwaukee Bucks host the new-look Los Angeles Lakers, starring NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will call the action with eight-time NBA All-Star and analyst Vince Carter. Israel Gutierrez will report from the sidelines. ESPN’s 10:30 p.m. game features a Western Conference showdown as Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Dave Pasch will provide commentary with analysis from Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, ESPN’s NBA pregame studio show, will precede tonight’s doubleheader from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios with host Mike Greenberg and analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose.

Friday’s NBA doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. with a classic NBA rivalry matchup. Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Massachusetts to face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Los Angeles’ LeBron James could rejoin the lineup Friday, after sitting out for two weeks due to an abdominal strain. Curt Gowdy Media Award-winners Mike Breen and Doris Burke will call the action on ESPN with sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, Ryan Ruocco will be on the call with analysts Jackson and Gundy for a rematch of Wednesday night’s Mavericks versus Suns game.

NBA Countdown will lead into Friday’s coverage live from Boston’s TD Garden beginning at 7 p.m. with Greenberg, Smith, Wilbon and Rose. The cast will discuss the biggest NBA headlines of the day, preview both matchups and provide the first Toyota Halftime report from the arena.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Nov. 17 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mark Jones, Vince Carter, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 19 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew | Live from TD Garden Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Ryan Ruocco, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s new hour-long NBA studio show, airs weekdays at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including, Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe, JJ Redick, Matt Barnes, Tim Legler, Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA Champion and Washington Wizard forward Kyle Kuzma joined Tuesday’s edition of NBA Today. During his interview with Andrews he discussed what he took from his time playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, how his perception of the Wizards changed once he joined the team, his influence on the home crowd and the adjustments he needed to make in order to be successful in his new role.

Wednesday’s edition will feature an essay from Senior Writer Brian Windhorst comparing four-time NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP LeBron James and reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The show will also feature an essay from Senior Writer Ramona Shelburne this week on Jason Kidd’s work with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

ESPN.com

ICYMI: Steph Curry might look MVP caliber again, but Kirk Goldsberry outlined all the reasons why Curry is not the only reason the Warriors are back to juggernaut form.

From ESPN’s The Undefeated, Justin Tinsley spoke with three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade about how the Miami Heat big three, featuring himself, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, changed the game.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

-30-