Longhorn Network Set to Televise 27 Texas Basketball Games During the 2021-22 Season

Regular Season Coverage Starts Tuesday, Nov. 9

Game Plan with Chris Beard and Game Plan with Vic Schaefer Begin in November/January

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to The University of Texas, will air 15 Texas women’s basketball games and 12 men’s games during the 2020-21 basketball season. Highlighting the 27-game slate are 11 conference matchups.

Texas Women’s Basketball Presented by Wells Fargo on LHN includes eight games against Big 12 opponents, while Texas Men’s Basketball Presented by Coors Light features three conference matchups.

The regular season tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a doubleheader, as the Texas women host New Orleans at 5:30 p.m. CT and the men open with Houston Baptist at 7:30 p.m., both at the Frank Erwin Center.

The men’s slate of conference opponents on LHN includes Oklahoma (Jan. 11), Kansas State (Jan. 18), and Iowa State (Feb. 5), while the women will face Texas Tech (Jan. 5), Kansas (Jan.12), Oklahoma (Feb. 12), Iowa State (Feb. 16), TCU (Feb. 26) and Oklahoma State (March 5).

Additionally, LHN will feature coaches shows – Game Plan with Chris Beard and Game Plan with Vic Schaefer beginning in November and January, respectively. The 30-minute studio programs will air weekly throughout the season, and provide game previews and recaps, as well as in-depth analysis and the latest developments of both men’s and women’s programs. Lowell Galindo will host Game Plan with Chris Beard, while Alex Loeb will host Game Plan with Vic Schaefer.

Galindo will also call play-by-play for the network’s men’s games alongside analyst Lance Blanks, and Loeb will handle play-by-play duties for women’s games with analyst Andrea Lloyd.

With new head coach and Texas Ex Chris Beard, the Longhorn men enter the season ranked No. 5/5 and with a pair of Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selections in Andrew Jones and Tre Mitchell as well as Preseason Newcomer of the Year Marcus Carr, a senior transfer from Minnesota.

Texas native and two-time National Coach of the Year Vic Schaefer begins his second season with the Texas women after leading the Longhorns to the NCAA Elite Eight last season. Ranked 25th in the preseason AP poll, Texas returns Preseason All-Big 12 Team selection Joanne Allen-Taylor and Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honoree Rori Harmon, and welcomes Preseason Freshman of the Year Aaliyah Moore to Austin.

Texas Men’s Basketball Presented by Coors Light

Date Time (CT) Matchup Mon, Nov. 1 7 p.m. Texas Lutheran at Texas (exhibition game) Tue, Nov. 9 8 p.m. Houston Baptist at Texas Wed, Nov. 17 7:30 p.m. Northern Colorado at Texas Sat, Nov. 20 2 p.m. San Jose State at Texas Wed, Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. California Baptist at Texas Mon, Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Sam Houston at Texas Fri, Dec. 3 7:30 p.m. Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas Wed, Dec. 22 6 p.m. Rice at Texas Tue, Dec. 28 7:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas Tue, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Tue, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. Kansas State at Texas Sat, Feb. 5 1:30 p.m. Iowa State at Texas

Texas Women’s Basketball Presented by Wells Fargo

Date Time (CT) Matchup Thu, Nov. 4 7 p.m. Oklahoma Baptist at Texas (exhibition game) Tue, Nov. 9 5:30 p.m. New Orleans at Texas Wed, Nov. 17 10 a.m. SE Missouri State at Texas Sat, Nov. 27 2 p.m. CSU Northridge at Texas Wed, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Jackson State at Texas Sat, Dec. 11 1 p.m. Idaho at Texas Wed, Dec. 29 7 p.m. Alcorn State at Texas Wed, Jan. 5 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Wed, Jan. 12 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas Sat, Jan. 15 4 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Wed, Jan. 26 7 p.m. Kansas State at Texas Sat, Feb. 12 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Wed, Feb. 16 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Sat, Feb. 26 7 p.m. TCU at Texas Sat, March 5 7 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.