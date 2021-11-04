Saturday Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV: UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

UFC is Back in the Big Apple

Two Title Fight Rematches Cap an Incredible Eight Days of Action

on the Heels of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes

Early Prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

UFC Live on ESPN2 kicks off coverage Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

To sign up or purchase PPV, visit ESPNPlus.com/PPV

Capping a historic week unprecedented in more than a decade, the second numbered UFC event in eight days is this Saturday, Nov. 6, when UFC returns to New York’s famed Madison Square Garden with UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 live on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET. Prelims will air on ESPN+, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Live coverage starts with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Usman vs. Covington 2 on Friday, Nov. 5, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (19-1) and No. 1-ranked challenger and former interim champ Colby Covington (16-2). Usman defeated Covington by fifth-round technical knockout in their first clash at UFC 245 in 2019. He enters the Octagon with an impressive 18-fight-unbeaten streak. Covington has only fought once since then, a victory over former champion Tyron Woodley more than a year ago. Covington, whose loss to Usman is his only defeat in his last nine matches, has notable victories over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

The co-main event between UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) and former champion Zhang Weili (21-2) is a rematch just six months after UFC 261 in which then-reigning champ Weili lost the belt in a first-round “Knockout of the Year” contender. With the win, Namajunas became the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship after losing the belt. She has won eight of her last 10 fights. Weili, the first Chinese fighter to win a UFC title, has won 21 of her last 22 bouts. Overall, she has 17 finished in 21 victories.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 11/4 5 p.m. UFC 268 Press Conference ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube Fri., 11/5 3:30 p.m. UFC Live 268 presented by DraftKings: Usman vs. Covington 2 ESPN2 5 p.m. UFC 268 Ceremonial Weigh-In ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube 6:05 p.m. UFC 268 Pre-Show presented by Toyo Tires: Usman vs. Covington 2 ESPN+ Sat., 11/6 6 p.m. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 268 presented by Modelo: Usman vs. Covington 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m.* UFC 268 Post Show presented by Toyo Tires: Usman vs. Covington 2 ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Colby Covington UFC Welterweight Championship Co-Main Rose Namajunas (C) vs. Zhang Weili UFC Strawweight Championship Undercard Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera Undercard Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo Undercard Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler 8 PM Feature Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis Undercard Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green Undercard Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imamov 6 PM Feature Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams Undercard Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan Undercard Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. TJ Laramie Undercard CJ Vergara vs. Ode Osbourne

