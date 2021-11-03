SEC Network Reveals 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Schedule

College Basketball - Men'sESPN+SEC Network

SEC Network Reveals 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
St. Louis, MO - March 11, 2018 - Scottrade Center: The 2018 SEC Men's College Basketball Championship Game (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

SEC Network unveiled its full television slate for the 2021-22 season, with more than 100 men’s basketball regular season games scheduled for SECN. In addition, SEC Network+, the digital companion to SEC Network, will stream more than 70 non-conference matchups throughout the season. SEC Network+ games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

SEC Network action tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a doubleheader featuring Tennessee hosting UT Martin at 7 p.m. ET and Alabama welcoming Louisiana Tech immediately following. More than 30 non-conference contests are slated for SECN before conference play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 29 with an SEC tripleheader. Florida-Ole Miss, Missouri-Kentucky and Arkansas-Mississippi State are set to start SEC action on the network on the 29th, beginning at 5 p.m. The network’s signature Saturday SEC quadruple-headers return on Jan. 8 and continue through the end of regular season on March 5.

SEC Network will also provide live studio and event programming from the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with the early rounds on SEC Network and SEC Now providing wall-to-wall Champ Week coverage. Since SEC Network launched in 2014, every men’s conference basketball game has been made available on national television and the network’s flagship news & information show, SEC Now, has provided live surrounding coverage for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

In addition to SEC Now, the basketball edition of SEC Inside returns this winter. SEC Inside takes viewers onto practice courts and into the locker room, as SEC Network crews spend time with different Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for their respective matchups. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from coaches and sidelines. SEC Inside will cover each of the conference’s 14 teams over the next two years.

All games and original programming on ESPN’s networks are available to stream on the ESPN App, on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

For a full look at ESPN’s college basketball coverage, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com. On-air commentators will be announced in the coming days.

2021-22 SEC NETWORK MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game
Tue, Nov 9 7 p.m. UT Martin at Tennessee
  9 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Alabama
Fri, Nov 12 7 p.m. Robert Morris at Kentucky
Sun, Nov 14 Noon East Tennessee State at Tennessee
Tue, Nov 16 7 p.m. Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky
Fri, Nov 19 7 p.m. Ohio at Kentucky
  9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Georgia
Fri, Nov 26 7 p.m. North Florida at Kentucky
  9 p.m. Wichita State at Missouri
Sun, Nov 28 Noon Troy at Florida
  4 p.m. Penn at Arkansas
Tue, Nov 30 7 p.m. Presbyterian at Tennessee
Wed, Dec 1 7:15 p.m. Memphis at Georgia
Sat, Dec 4 4 p.m. Little Rock at Arkansas
Sun, Dec 5 2 p.m. Georgetown at South Carolina
Tue, Dec 7 7 p.m. Southern at Kentucky
  9 p.m. Charlotte at Arkansas
Wed, Dec 8 7 p.m. North Florida at Florida
Sat, Dec 11 4:30 p.m. UNC Greensboro at Tennessee
  6:30 p.m. TCU vs. Texas A&M
  8:30 p.m. Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss
Tue, Dec 14 7 p.m. Northwestern State at LSU
  9 p.m. North Alabama at Auburn
Fri, Dec 17 7 p.m. Furman at Mississippi State
Sat, Dec 18 2:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
  4:30 p.m. Utah at Missouri
  6:30 p.m. Dayton at Ole Miss
  8:30 p.m. Jacksonville State at Alabama
Tue, Dec 21 7 p.m. Elon at Arkansas
Wed, Dec 22 6 p.m. Murray State at Auburn
  8 p.m. Lipscomb at LSU
Wed, Dec 29 5 p.m. Florida at Ole Miss
  7 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky
  9 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State
Fri, Dec 31 Noon High Point at Kentucky
Tue, Jan 4 6:30 p.m. Auburn at South Carolina
  8:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Arkansas
Wed, Jan 5 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Tennessee
  9 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri
Sat, Jan 8 1 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M
  3:30 p.m. Alabama at Missouri
  6 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky
  8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tue, Jan 11 6:30 p.m. South Carolina at Tennessee
  8:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Wed, Jan 12 7 p.m. Georgia at Mississippi State
  9 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas
Sat, Jan 15 1 p.m. Florida at South Carolina
  3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri
  6 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State
  8:30 p.m. Auburn at Ole Miss
Tue, Jan 18 7 p.m. South Carolina at Arkansas
  9 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Wed, Jan 19 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Florida
  8:30 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M
Sat, Jan 22 1 p.m. Vanderbilt at Florida
  3:30 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina
  6 p.m. Missouri at Alabama
  8:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas
Tue, Jan 25 6:30 p.m. Alabama at Georgia
  8:30 p.m. Auburn at Missouri
Wed, Jan 26 7 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss
  9 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU
Sat, Jan 29 6 p.m. Georgia at Vanderbilt
  8:30 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M
Tue, Feb 1 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee
  9 p.m. Ole Miss at LSU
Wed, Feb 2 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at Kentucky
  9 p.m. Florida at Missouri
Sat, Feb 5 1 p.m. Auburn at Georgia
  3:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Florida
  6 p.m. LSU at Vanderbilt
  8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas
Tue, Feb 8 7 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M
  9 p.m. Missouri at Vanderbilt
Wed, Feb 9 6:30 p.m. Georgia at Florida
  8:30 p.m. Alabama at Ole Miss
Sat, Feb 12 1 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia
  3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Auburn
  6 p.m. Vanderbilt at Tennessee
  8:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Missouri
Tue, Feb 15 7 p.m. Florida at Texas A&M
  9 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri
Wed, Feb 16 7 p.m. Georgia at LSU
  9 p.m. Vanderbilt at Auburn
Sat, Feb 19 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia
  3:30 p.m. LSU at South Carolina
  6 p.m. Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
  8:30 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State
Tue, Feb 22 7 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri
  9 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt
Wed, Feb 23 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina
  8:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn
Sat, Feb 26 1 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
  3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss
  6 p.m. South Carolina at Alabama
  8:30 p.m. Missouri at LSU
Tue, Mar 1 6:30 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia
  8:30 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt
Wed, Mar 2 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Alabama
  9 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State
Sat, Mar 5 1 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn
  3:30 p.m. Georgia at Missouri
  6 p.m. Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
  8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
Back to top button
Close