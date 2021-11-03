SEC Network Reveals 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Schedule
SEC Network unveiled its full television slate for the 2021-22 season, with more than 100 men’s basketball regular season games scheduled for SECN. In addition, SEC Network+, the digital companion to SEC Network, will stream more than 70 non-conference matchups throughout the season. SEC Network+ games will be simulcast on ESPN+.
SEC Network action tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a doubleheader featuring Tennessee hosting UT Martin at 7 p.m. ET and Alabama welcoming Louisiana Tech immediately following. More than 30 non-conference contests are slated for SECN before conference play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 29 with an SEC tripleheader. Florida-Ole Miss, Missouri-Kentucky and Arkansas-Mississippi State are set to start SEC action on the network on the 29th, beginning at 5 p.m. The network’s signature Saturday SEC quadruple-headers return on Jan. 8 and continue through the end of regular season on March 5.
SEC Network will also provide live studio and event programming from the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with the early rounds on SEC Network and SEC Now providing wall-to-wall Champ Week coverage. Since SEC Network launched in 2014, every men’s conference basketball game has been made available on national television and the network’s flagship news & information show, SEC Now, has provided live surrounding coverage for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
In addition to SEC Now, the basketball edition of SEC Inside returns this winter. SEC Inside takes viewers onto practice courts and into the locker room, as SEC Network crews spend time with different Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for their respective matchups. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from coaches and sidelines. SEC Inside will cover each of the conference’s 14 teams over the next two years.
All games and original programming on ESPN’s networks are available to stream on the ESPN App, on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.
For a full look at ESPN’s college basketball coverage, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com. On-air commentators will be announced in the coming days.
2021-22 SEC NETWORK MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Tue, Nov 9
|7 p.m.
|UT Martin at Tennessee
|9 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Alabama
|Fri, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|Robert Morris at Kentucky
|Sun, Nov 14
|Noon
|East Tennessee State at Tennessee
|Tue, Nov 16
|7 p.m.
|Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky
|Fri, Nov 19
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|Fri, Nov 26
|7 p.m.
|North Florida at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
|Wichita State at Missouri
|Sun, Nov 28
|Noon
|Troy at Florida
|4 p.m.
|Penn at Arkansas
|Tue, Nov 30
|7 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Tennessee
|Wed, Dec 1
|7:15 p.m.
|Memphis at Georgia
|Sat, Dec 4
|4 p.m.
|Little Rock at Arkansas
|Sun, Dec 5
|2 p.m.
|Georgetown at South Carolina
|Tue, Dec 7
|7 p.m.
|Southern at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
|Charlotte at Arkansas
|Wed, Dec 8
|7 p.m.
|North Florida at Florida
|Sat, Dec 11
|4:30 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro at Tennessee
|6:30 p.m.
|TCU vs. Texas A&M
|8:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss
|Tue, Dec 14
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern State at LSU
|9 p.m.
|North Alabama at Auburn
|Fri, Dec 17
|7 p.m.
|Furman at Mississippi State
|Sat, Dec 18
|2:30 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
|4:30 p.m.
|Utah at Missouri
|6:30 p.m.
|Dayton at Ole Miss
|8:30 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Alabama
|Tue, Dec 21
|7 p.m.
|Elon at Arkansas
|Wed, Dec 22
|6 p.m.
|Murray State at Auburn
|8 p.m.
|Lipscomb at LSU
|Wed, Dec 29
|5 p.m.
|Florida at Ole Miss
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|Fri, Dec 31
|Noon
|High Point at Kentucky
|Tue, Jan 4
|6:30 p.m.
|Auburn at South Carolina
|8:30 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Arkansas
|Wed, Jan 5
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Tennessee
|9 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Missouri
|Sat, Jan 8
|1 p.m.
|Arkansas at Texas A&M
|3:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Missouri
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at Kentucky
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|Tue, Jan 11
|6:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|Wed, Jan 12
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Mississippi State
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Arkansas
|Sat, Jan 15
|1 p.m.
|Florida at South Carolina
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at Mississippi State
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Ole Miss
|Tue, Jan 18
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|Wed, Jan 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Florida
|8:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Texas A&M
|Sat, Jan 22
|1 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Florida
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia at South Carolina
|6 p.m.
|Missouri at Alabama
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
|Tue, Jan 25
|6:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Missouri
|Wed, Jan 26
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Ole Miss
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at LSU
|Sat, Jan 29
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at Vanderbilt
|8:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Texas A&M
|Tue, Feb 1
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Tennessee
|9 p.m.
|Ole Miss at LSU
|Wed, Feb 2
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
|Florida at Missouri
|Sat, Feb 5
|1 p.m.
|Auburn at Georgia
|3:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Florida
|6 p.m.
|LSU at Vanderbilt
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
|Tue, Feb 8
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Texas A&M
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Vanderbilt
|Wed, Feb 9
|6:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|8:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Ole Miss
|Sat, Feb 12
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina at Georgia
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Auburn
|6 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Missouri
|Tue, Feb 15
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Texas A&M
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Missouri
|Wed, Feb 16
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at LSU
|9 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Auburn
|Sat, Feb 19
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|3:30 p.m.
|LSU at South Carolina
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
|8:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Mississippi State
|Tue, Feb 22
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at Missouri
|9 p.m.
|Alabama at Vanderbilt
|Wed, Feb 23
|6:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Auburn
|Sat, Feb 26
|1 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at Alabama
|8:30 p.m.
|Missouri at LSU
|Tue, Mar 1
|6:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at Georgia
|8:30 p.m.
|Florida at Vanderbilt
|Wed, Mar 2
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Alabama
|9 p.m.
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|Sat, Mar 5
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina at Auburn
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|6 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M