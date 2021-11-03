SEC Network Reveals 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Schedule

SEC Network unveiled its full television slate for the 2021-22 season, with more than 100 men’s basketball regular season games scheduled for SECN. In addition, SEC Network+, the digital companion to SEC Network, will stream more than 70 non-conference matchups throughout the season. SEC Network+ games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

SEC Network action tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a doubleheader featuring Tennessee hosting UT Martin at 7 p.m. ET and Alabama welcoming Louisiana Tech immediately following. More than 30 non-conference contests are slated for SECN before conference play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 29 with an SEC tripleheader. Florida-Ole Miss, Missouri-Kentucky and Arkansas-Mississippi State are set to start SEC action on the network on the 29th, beginning at 5 p.m. The network’s signature Saturday SEC quadruple-headers return on Jan. 8 and continue through the end of regular season on March 5.

SEC Network will also provide live studio and event programming from the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with the early rounds on SEC Network and SEC Now providing wall-to-wall Champ Week coverage. Since SEC Network launched in 2014, every men’s conference basketball game has been made available on national television and the network’s flagship news & information show, SEC Now, has provided live surrounding coverage for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

In addition to SEC Now, the basketball edition of SEC Inside returns this winter. SEC Inside takes viewers onto practice courts and into the locker room, as SEC Network crews spend time with different Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for their respective matchups. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from coaches and sidelines. SEC Inside will cover each of the conference’s 14 teams over the next two years.

All games and original programming on ESPN’s networks are available to stream on the ESPN App, on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

For a full look at ESPN’s college basketball coverage, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com. On-air commentators will be announced in the coming days.

2021-22 SEC NETWORK MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE