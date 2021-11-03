SEC Network Set to Air More Than 60 Women’s College Basketball Matchups for 2021-22 Season
SEC Network has revealed its full 2021-22 regular season women’s college basketball schedule, with more than 60 televised matchups slated for the season. In addition, SEC Network+, the digital companion to SEC Network, will stream an additional complement of games throughout the season.
Non-conference action tips off on SEC Network on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when Southern Illinois visits Tennessee (7 p.m. ET). Nearly 15 non-conference contests are set for SECN before conference play takes over on Thursday, Dec. 30, with an SEC doubleheader. Top-ranked and defending SEC Tournament Champion South Carolina hosts Missouri at 7 p.m., followed by reigning regular season champ Texas A&M facing Vanderbilt at 9 p.m.
New this year, SEC Inside will chronicle the women’s teams of the SEC, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look as each team prepares for their respective matchups. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from coaches and sidelines. SEC Inside will cover each of the conference’s 14 teams over the next two years.
SEC Network will provide live studio and event programming from the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., with early rounds on SEC Network and SEC Now providing wall-to-wall champ week coverage.
All games and original programming on ESPN’s networks are available to stream on the ESPN App, on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.
SEC Network Women’s Basketball Regular Season Television Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wed, Nov 10
|7 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Tennessee
|Sun, Nov 14
|4 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Ole Miss
|Thu, Nov 18
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt
|Tue, Nov 23
|8 p.m.
|Troy at Missouri
|Sun, Nov 28
|2 p.m.
|Bethune Cookman at Alabama
|Mon, Nov 29
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at South Carolina
|Sun, Dec 5
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|4 p.m.
|Texas at Texas A&M
|Thu, Dec 9
|7 p.m.
|DePaul at Kentucky
|Sun, Dec 12
|1 p.m.
|Florida State at Florida
|3 p.m.
|New Orleans at Auburn
|5 p.m.
|Little Rock at Arkansas
|Wed, Dec 15
|7 p.m.
|Alcorn State at LSU
|Sun, Dec 19
|5 p.m.
|Jackson State at Mississippi State
|Thu, Dec 30
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Missouri
|9 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
|Sun, Jan 2
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at South Carolina OR Tennessee at Arkansas
|3 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at Alabama
|Mon, Jan 3
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|Thu, Jan 6
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Tennessee
|8:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at Vanderbilt
|Sun, Jan 9
|1 p.m.
|Tennessee at Ole Miss
|3 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|5 p.m.
|LSU at Auburn
|Thu, Jan 13
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at South Carolina
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|Sun, Jan 16
|1 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at LSU
|3 p.m.
|South Carolina at Arkansas OR Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at Texas A&M
|Mon, Jan 17
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|Thu, Jan 20
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Alabama
|Sun, Jan 23
|Noon
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee at Georgia
|4 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
|Mon, Jan 24
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at South Carolina
|Thu, Jan 27
|6:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Mississippi State
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at Arkansas
|Sun, Jan 30
|Noon
|South Carolina at Florida
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky at LSU
|4 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Mississippi State
|6 p.m.
|Missouri at Alabama
|Mon, Jan 31
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Tennessee
|Thu, Feb 3
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Missouri
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Texas A&M
|Sun, Feb 6
|1 p.m.
|Florida at Georgia
|3 p.m.
|Alabama at Vanderbilt
|Mon, Feb 7
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|Thu, Feb 10
|6:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Tennessee
|8:30 p.m.
|Georgia at LSU
|Sun, Feb 13
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky at Alabama
|4 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|Mon, Feb 14
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Auburn
|Thu, Feb 17
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at South Carolina
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|Sun, Feb 20
|Noon
|Georgia at Auburn
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky at Arkansas
|4 p.m.
|Florida at LSU
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at Texas A&M
|Thu, Feb 24
|6:30 p.m.
|Florida at Vanderbilt
|8:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Texas A&M
|Sun, Feb 27
|Noon
|Missouri at Florida
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina at Ole Miss OR LSU at Tennessee
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at Kentucky
|6 p.m.
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
