SEC Network Set to Air More Than 60 Women’s College Basketball Matchups for 2021-22 Season

SEC Network has revealed its full 2021-22 regular season women’s college basketball schedule, with more than 60 televised matchups slated for the season. In addition, SEC Network+, the digital companion to SEC Network, will stream an additional complement of games throughout the season.

Non-conference action tips off on SEC Network on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when Southern Illinois visits Tennessee (7 p.m. ET). Nearly 15 non-conference contests are set for SECN before conference play takes over on Thursday, Dec. 30, with an SEC doubleheader. Top-ranked and defending SEC Tournament Champion South Carolina hosts Missouri at 7 p.m., followed by reigning regular season champ Texas A&M facing Vanderbilt at 9 p.m.

New this year, SEC Inside will chronicle the women’s teams of the SEC, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look as each team prepares for their respective matchups. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from coaches and sidelines. SEC Inside will cover each of the conference’s 14 teams over the next two years.

SEC Network will provide live studio and event programming from the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., with early rounds on SEC Network and SEC Now providing wall-to-wall champ week coverage.

All games and original programming on ESPN’s networks are available to stream on the ESPN App, on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

SEC Network Women’s Basketball Regular Season Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Nov 10 7 p.m. Southern Illinois at Tennessee Sun, Nov 14 4 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Ole Miss Thu, Nov 18 7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt Tue, Nov 23 8 p.m. Troy at Missouri Sun, Nov 28 2 p.m. Bethune Cookman at Alabama Mon, Nov 29 7 p.m. North Carolina A&T at South Carolina Sun, Dec 5 Noon Georgia Tech at Georgia 4 p.m. Texas at Texas A&M Thu, Dec 9 7 p.m. DePaul at Kentucky Sun, Dec 12 1 p.m. Florida State at Florida 3 p.m. New Orleans at Auburn 5 p.m. Little Rock at Arkansas Wed, Dec 15 7 p.m. Alcorn State at LSU Sun, Dec 19 5 p.m. Jackson State at Mississippi State Thu, Dec 30 7 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri 9 p.m. Vanderbilt at Texas A&M Sun, Jan 2 1 p.m. Ole Miss at South Carolina OR Tennessee at Arkansas 3 p.m. Georgia at Florida 5 p.m. Auburn at Alabama Mon, Jan 3 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Kentucky Thu, Jan 6 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee 8:30 p.m. Arkansas at Vanderbilt Sun, Jan 9 1 p.m. Tennessee at Ole Miss 3 p.m. Alabama at Georgia 5 p.m. LSU at Auburn Thu, Jan 13 7 p.m. Texas A&M at South Carolina 9 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt Sun, Jan 16 1 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU 3 p.m. South Carolina at Arkansas OR Mississippi State at Ole Miss 5 p.m. Auburn at Texas A&M Mon, Jan 17 7 p.m. Georgia at Missouri Thu, Jan 20 7 p.m. Florida at Kentucky 9 p.m. Arkansas at Alabama Sun, Jan 23 Noon Ole Miss at Kentucky 2 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas 6 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri Mon, Jan 24 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at South Carolina Thu, Jan 27 6:30 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State 8:30 p.m. LSU at Arkansas Sun, Jan 30 Noon South Carolina at Florida 2 p.m. Kentucky at LSU 4 p.m. Texas A&M at Mississippi State 6 p.m. Missouri at Alabama Mon, Jan 31 7 p.m. Arkansas at Tennessee Thu, Feb 3 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Missouri 9 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M Sun, Feb 6 1 p.m. Florida at Georgia 3 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt Mon, Feb 7 7 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss Thu, Feb 10 6:30 p.m. Missouri at Tennessee 8:30 p.m. Georgia at LSU Sun, Feb 13 Noon Vanderbilt at Tennessee 2 p.m. Kentucky at Alabama 4 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State Mon, Feb 14 7 p.m. Florida at Auburn Thu, Feb 17 7 p.m. Auburn at South Carolina 9 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss Sun, Feb 20 Noon Georgia at Auburn 2 p.m. Kentucky at Arkansas 4 p.m. Florida at LSU 6 p.m. Alabama at Texas A&M Thu, Feb 24 6:30 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt 8:30 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M Sun, Feb 27 Noon Missouri at Florida 2 p.m. South Carolina at Ole Miss OR LSU at Tennessee 4 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky 6 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State

