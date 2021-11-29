SEC Network Surrounds SEC Championship Game with Wall-to-Wall Programming, Dec. 2-4

Three days of championship coverage from Charlotte and Atlanta

SEC Network’s programming surrounding the 2021 SEC Championship Game includes more than a dozen hours of coverage from Atlanta, originating from SEC Network sets at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) and on the concourse at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS), as well as Thursday programming from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios.

Coverage begins Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET with the coaches’ press conferences on SEC Now, hosted by Dari Nowkhah from SEC Network studios. Viewers will hear from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, as well as Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, heading into the conference championship matchup. Immediately following is The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. from the Queen City at 3 p.m., before SEC Network hits the road to ATL.

SEC This Morning kicks off on-site coverage Friday, with Peter Burns and Chris Doering live from the Georgia World Congress Center from 8-11 a.m. on SEC Network and Sirius XM channel 374. The duo will welcome country music star Chris Young to the show. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville is set for 3 p.m. from Paul Finebaum’s set at the GWCC, which will include #FinebaumFriday guest appearances by DGD and Panthers great Thomas Davis, comedian Jeff Foxworthy, Mr. CFB Tony Barnhart and Commissioner Sankey, among others.

At 7 p.m., Laura Rutledge sits down with both Smart and Saban for the SEC Now: The SEC Championship Coaches Presented by Regions at 7 p.m., immediately followed by SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance closing out Friday’s programming from Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Nowkhah will anchor the evening coverage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his SEC Football Final crew of Doering, Gene Chizik and Benjamin Watson.

Championship Saturday kicks off at noon with a special SEC Championship programming mashup of Thinking Out Loud and Out of Pocket called Thinking Out of Pocket. Alyssa Lang, Andraya Carter, Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson will preview Saturday’s matchup and wrap up the 2021 season with unique perspectives, entertaining debate and, most importantly, fun.

Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper continues from the demo field inside the Georgia World Congress Center at 1 p.m., as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. The duo will welcome Watson, Chizik and Sankey to the set on Saturday, among other special guests.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper provides all the pre-game analysis, stories and highlights Georgia and Alabama fans need to get ready for kickoff, featuring Rutledge navigating the game-day discussions with Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Tebow, Finebaum, Smith, McGee and Watson, along with former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen. The two-hour show will begin at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the GWCC at 2 p.m. and shift to the concourse set at MBS at 3 p.m. for the final hour.

SEC Now has viewers covered post-game with Rutledge returning to the desk for SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at 7:30 p.m., joined by SEC Nation castmates Tebow, Harper and Rodgers, as well as Mullen.

SEC Network social and digital will have full coverage from Atlanta, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and sponsored Instagram Stories by T-Mobile (Tuesday, Friday) and Regions (Wednesday, Thursday).

Date Time (ET) SEC Network Programming Commentators Set Location Thu, Dec 2 1:30 p.m. SEC Now: SEC Championship Coaches Press Conferences Dari Nowkhah Charlotte 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Paul Finebaum Charlotte Fri, Dec 3 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Peter Burns, Chris Doering GWCC 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville Paul Finebaum GWCC 7 p.m. SEC Now: The Championship Coaches Presented by Regions Laura Rutledge MBS 7:30 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Gene Chizik, Chris Doering MBS Sat, Dec 4 Noon Thinking Out of Pocket Alyssa Lang, Andraya Carter, Spencer Hall, Richard Johnson GWCC 1 p.m. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper Marty Smith, Ryan McGee, Benjamin Watson, Gene Chizik GWCC 2 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper Laura Rutledge, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Paul Finebaum, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee, Benjamin Watson GWCC/MBS 7:30 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Laura Rutledge, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers MBS

