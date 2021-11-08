SEC Network’s TrueSouth Moves Along to Mobile Bay, Ala. on Sunday, Nov. 14

On Sunday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET, TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood pilots in to Mobile Bay, Ala. The series, now in its fourth season on SEC Network, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. New in season four is a special fifth episode that runs the length of the Mississippi River.

Episode Summary

TrueSouth floats into Mobile Bay, Ala., one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the world. We introduce viewers to this inlet off the Gulf of Mexico through three boats: 1) The Clotilda, the last slave ship to arrive in the United States, recently pulled from a watery grave; 2) The USS Alabama, a WWII battleship, now at final harbor; and 3) A flotilla of Vietnamese-American fishing boats, dragging trawl nets, in search of shrimp and crab. This episode focuses on the possibilities that new days bring.

Host John T. Edge likes to eat breakfast on the road, but too many road breakfasts taste of sadness and instant grits. Two spots on Mobile Bay do it right. Pirate’s Cove is a beach bar down south in Josephine that opens at 8 a.m. to grill burgers and pour bushwackers with 151 floaters. Run by brothers Paul and Karl Mueller, beach bars like this one are now endangered species. Cozy Brown’s is a steamtable restaurant up north in Prichard that serves fish and grits and gravy to blue shirt work crews each morning at 6 a.m. Mr. Brown runs a restaurant that doubles as a ministry, a safe harbor for people looking for second and third chances.

Local music is always important to our shows. This time, we viewer-sourced songs by Red and the Revelers and Sugarcane Jane, and we dug deep into the roots and gospel catalog of the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama.

Season Summary

Season four of TrueSouth began in Scott, La., the buckle on the Boudin Belt that stretches across Cajun Country. Episode two of the show floated to Lake Village, Ark., just across the Mississippi River, where Santa “Cowboy” Lee cooks fat T-bones at a pizza restaurant, and Rhoda’s Famous Hot Tamales and Pies bakes half-pecan and half-sweet potato pies that are worth a three-hour drive. After Mobile Bay, Ala., TrueSouth lands in St. Louis, Mo., a city that straddles the South and the Midwest, built on immigrants and sandwiches. The show features no-pull tripe sandwiches at AAA Fish and egg foo young sandwiches at Lucy’s Chop Suey. New this season is a fifth episode, run along the river from Snake and Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge in New Orleans to Doe’s Eat Place in Greenville, Miss.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its fourth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Scott, La., Lake Village, Ark., Mobile Bay, Ala., St. Louis, Mo., and Greenville, Miss. Seasons 1-3 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud, Out Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.