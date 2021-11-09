State Farm Champions Classic Renewed for Three More Years

Past Event Photos Courtesy of ESPN Images

ESPN Events’ season-opening college basketball showcase event will continue through 2025 with Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State

ESPN Events’ State Farm Champions Classic season-opening college basketball event featuring Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State has been renewed for three more years through 2025 with the four participating programs. The neutral site doubleheader that debuted in 2011 and features four of the most accomplished programs in the history of the sport will continue to rotate among New York City (2021), Indianapolis (2022) and other sites, with the 2023-25 venues to be announced at a later date.

“The State Farm Champions Classic has been a staple of the college basketball landscape for the past decade with four of the sport’s marquee programs annually ushering in the start of the season in primetime on ESPN,” said Clint Overby, vice president, ESPN Events. “We are excited to continue to work with Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State to extend this event for another three years as we build on the outstanding tradition of the Champions Classic.”

Tonight’s 11th annual State Farm Champions Classic will feature No. 3 Kansas facing Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by No. 9 Duke vs. No. 10 Kentucky at 9:30 p.m., at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The second game will mark the start of Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42nd and final season with the Blue Devils.

State Farm has been the presenting sponsor of Champions Classic since the inaugural doubleheader in 2011.

Future Champions Classic Matchups

2022 (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Kentucky vs. Michigan State

Duke vs. Kansas

2023

Michigan State vs. Duke

Kansas vs. Kentucky

2024

Kansas vs. Michigan State

Kentucky vs. Duke

2025

Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Kansas vs. Duke

* 2023-25 tournament sites TBD

History

Champions Classic games annually rank among the most-viewed college basketball games of the season. The 2019 event averaged 2.3 million viewers on ESPN (the last time both games were played at Madison Square Garden).

The event features three of the top four all-time winningest men’s college basketball programs: Kentucky (first), Kansas (second) and Duke (fourth), while Michigan State has made 23 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, the second-longest active streak in Division I.

Since the Champions Classic began in 2011, all four teams have reached the Final Four at least once, with Kentucky (2011-12) and Duke (2014-15) winning national titles.

The four participating programs have combined for 18 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships (since 1939): Kentucky (eight), Duke (five), Kansas (three) and Michigan State (two).

