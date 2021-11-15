This Week on ESPN+: Nearly 600 Collegiate Events Including Marquee Football, Basketball, Hockey and Volleyball Matchups

The can’t miss lineup of college sports streaming on ESPN+ continues to grow, with a banner week of nearly 600 collegiate events that include football, basketball, volleyball and more, starting Tuesday, November 16 through Tuesday, November 23.

Among the 50 college football games streaming on ESPN+ this Saturday, November 20, fans will see the first-ever No. 1 ranked FBS team to appear on ESPN+ when top-ranked Georgia hosts Charleston Southern at noon ET. ESPN+ will also stream two more SEC games at noon — No. 16 Texas A&M hosting Prairie View A&M, and Tennessee State at Mississippi State. The games featuring SEC teams will also be available on SECN+.

Other conferences featured throughout the weekend will include Big 12 Now on ESPN+, American, C-USA – including UAB visiting No. 15 UTSA, one of three undefeated teams remaining in the FBS, at 3:30 p.m. – MAC, and Sun Belt, as well as one of the most storied rivalries in FCS football in Lafayette vs. Lehigh at noon.

College Football Highlights on Saturday, November 20 (all times ET)

SEC Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia at noon Tennessee State at Mississippi State at noon Prairie View A&M at No. 16 Texas A&M at noon

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Kansas @ TCU at 4 p.m.

American South Florida at Tulane at noon Temple at Tulsa at 4 p.m. UConn at UCF at 4 p.m.

C-USA UAB at No. 15 UTSA at 3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. Rice at UTEP at 4 p.m.

Big Sky Montana State at Montana at 2 p.m.

MAC Kent State at Akron at noon: The “Wagon Wheel” traces its roots back to the teams’ first meeting in 1923 with the wagon wheel trophy making an appearance in 1946 when the rivalry resumed after World War II.

Sun Belt Texas State at Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. Appalachian State at Troy at 3:30 p.m. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern at 4 p.m.

FCS Lafayette at Lehigh at noon: “The Rivalry” has been played 156 times since 1884 with only one interruption in 1896. Coverage of the Patriot League rivalry game will include both home and away feeds.



College Basketball Highlights (all times ET)

Several ranked men’s and women’s basketball teams will stream exclusively on ESPN+ throughout the week.

Men’s

Tuesday, Nov. 16: No. 12 Memphis at Saint Louis at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19: South Florida at No. 22 Auburn at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19: No. 12 Memphis at Western Kentucky at 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22: Bellarmine at No. 2 UCLA at 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Drake at No. 12 Iowa State at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17: East Tennessee State at No. 17 Georgia Tech at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20: Central Michigan at No. 11 Michigan (TBD)

Tuesday, Nov. 23: No. 6 Louisville at Cal Poly at 8 p.m.

Other Sports

19 college hockey games

13 volleyball conference championship matches, including ASUN, WAC, Southland, Sun Belt, C-USA, MAAC, SoCon, A10, Horizon League, Big South and more

Additional fencing, squash, swimming and wrestling matches

In addition to live programming, ESPN+ also offers several new original series covering college sports this season, including:

Eli’s Places – An extension of Peyton Manning’s popular Peyton’s Places, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ole Miss star Eli Manning launches his own version of his brother’s signature series to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli travels to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation. Stream all 10 episodes now.

– An extension of Peyton Manning’s popular Peyton’s Places, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ole Miss star Eli Manning launches his own version of his brother’s signature series to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli travels to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation. Stream all 10 episodes now. Our Time: UCF Football – The University of Central Florida Knights, under new head coach Gus Malzahn, hope to further establish the program as a national brand during the 2021 college football season. Our Time: UCF Footballoffers a special inside look at the Knights. Stream the first nine episodes now.

– The University of Central Florida Knights, under new head coach Gus Malzahn, hope to further establish the program as a national brand during the 2021 college football season. Our Time: UCF Footballoffers a special inside look at the Knights. Stream the first nine episodes now. SMU Football: The Hilltop – An all-access, inside look at Dallas’ Team. A season-long, weekly docuseries following SMU Football as the Mustangs have their sights set on an American Athletic Conference championship in year four under head coach Sonny Dykes. Stream the first 10 episodes now.

– An all-access, inside look at Dallas’ Team. A season-long, weekly docuseries following SMU Football as the Mustangs have their sights set on an American Athletic Conference championship in year four under head coach Sonny Dykes. Stream the first 10 episodes now. Why Not Us: FAMU Football presented by Cricket Wireless – the second season of the acclaimed Why Not Usseries from The Undefeated on ESPN+ and executive produced by NBA All-Star Chris Paul, takes fans behind-the-scenes of Florida A&M Football, one of the most storied programs at an Historically Black College and University, as the Rattlers experience one of the most eagerly anticipated football seasons in school history. Stream the first four episodes now.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

– 30 –

Contacts:

ESPN+: Olivia Wilson ([email protected]) and Kevin Ota ([email protected])