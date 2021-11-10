Top Two Picks from the 2021 NBA Draft Share the Court Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Pistons vs. Rockets

2020 NBA Finals Rematch: Heat vs. Lakers, Friday on ESPN

Monica McNutt Makes Sideline Debut Tonight

ESPN’s weekly NBA game coverage presented by State Farm tips off tonight, November 10, when the top two picks from the 2021 NBA Draft meet on the court for the first time in their professional careers. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, number one overall draft pick, Cade Cunningham, and the Detroit Pistons visit number two overall draft pick, Jalen Green, and the Houston Rockets. Play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch will call the game from courtside with analyst Jeff Van Gundy. Monica McNutt will make her debut as an ESPN NBA sideline reporter. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Anthony Davis, face the Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler. Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Mike Breen will provide commentary from Staples Center alongside analyst Mark Jackson, with sideline reports from journalist Malika Andrews.

Game coverage presented by State Farm continues on November 12 with a Friday night doubleheader. In the first half, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks visit two-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer and analyst Hubie Brown, and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. In the second half, beginning at 10 p.m., three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host NBA All-Star Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Breen will be courtside at Chase Center with Jackson to call the game.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede Wednesday and Friday’s doubleheaders and provide the first Toyota Halftime reports from ESPN Seaport Studios with host Mike Greenberg and analysts Stephen A. Smith, Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Michael Wilbon and NBA Champion Richard Jefferson.

Cassidy Hubbarth will host the second Toyota Halftime report on Wednesday night from Seaport with Jefferson. Malika Andrews will host the second Toyota Halftime report on Friday from Los Angeles with NBA Champion and analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Nov. 10 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Monica McNutt ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 12 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Ryan Ruocco, Hubie Brown, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Mike Breen, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s new hour-long NBA studio show, airs weekdays at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including, Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe, JJ Redick, Ramona Shelburne, Mike Schmitz, Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Daily

Today on ESPN Daily, ESPN’s weekday podcast hosted by Pablo Torre, ESPN Senior Writer Baxter Holmes shares his reporting on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and dives into what happens from here. On Friday, reporter Nick Friedell will join the podcast to discuss why the Golden State Warriors are to be feared once more.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, with pairs of Nike’s Kobe sneaker line discontinued and going for more than $1,000 on the secondary market, ESPN Senior Writer Brian Windhorst has discovered that NBA players are doing everything they can to stockpile the shoes they love to play in.

ICYMI: The early returns on the new-look Lakers have been mixed. ESPN writer Kirk Goldsberry investigates how this star-studded team can quiet the doubters. Also, thirty years ago, Magic Johnson revealed his HIV diagnosis and retired from the NBA — which left Sedale Threatt and the impossible task of filling an all-time great’s shoes.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

