Upsie Named Title Sponsor of 2021 NIT Season Tip-Off, Nov. 24 and 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

ESPN Events has announced Upsie as the title sponsor for the 2021 NIT Season Tip-Off college basketball tournament, taking place Wednesday, November 24 and Friday, November 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. On opening night, the Iowa State Cyclones meet the Xavier Musketeers at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU, followed by the Memphis Tigers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies matchup at 9:30pm on ESPN2. Friday’s third-place game will air at 7p.m. on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS, with the championship to follow on ESPN2.

Upsie provides affordable warranty options for consumer electronics, appliances, fitness equipment and more. Their comprehensive warranty plans have coverage similar to other companies, but with a smaller price tag and better service. The title sponsorship is the first foray into sports marketing for Upsie.

“Upsie is thrilled to be the title sponsor of the NIT Season Tip-Off and we look forward to an exciting event with four highly accomplished programs competing in this year’s tournament,” said Clarence Bethea, founder and CEO of Upsie. “As a former college basketball player, I know great defense is essential to winning championships, and it’s also essential for your tech. That’s why Upsie is proud to offer complete warranty coverage at industry-low prices.”

“With Upsie as our new title sponsor, we’re excited to carry on the outstanding traditions that have made the NIT Season Tip-Off one of the marquee events on the college basketball calendar,” said Clint Overby, vice president, ESPN Events.

The NIT Season Tip-Off, which debuted in November 1985 as the early-season counterpart to the postseason NIT, is one of college basketball’s most prestigious events. For over 35 years the NIT Season Tip-Off has helped usher in the start of the college basketball season with stellar tournament fields in the heart of New York. Seven tournament participants have gone on to win that season’s national championship (most recently Villanova in 2016). The NIT Season Tip-Off has also featured many of college basketball’s greatest players, including Danny Manning, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, Pervis Ellison and Christian Laettner.

Tickets for the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center start at $29 per day and can be purchased online through SeatGeek or BarclaysCenter.com, or in-person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

About Upsie

Upsie was created in 2015 when CEO and founder Clarence Bethea discovered the inefficiencies in the warranty industry. The Upsie mission is to make warranties affordable, simple and easy-to-use. From smartphones, to appliances, to gaming consoles, Upsie protects thousands of devices. Anyone can purchase product warranties on the Upsie website or mobile app, where warranty information is stored and can be easily accessed. For more information on Upsie, please visit upsie.com.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 34 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

