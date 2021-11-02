X Games Aspen 2022 Returns to Buttermilk Mountain Jan. 21-23

Sport Disciplines for 21st Aspen Event Revealed

13.5 Hours of Live Competition on ESPN and ABC

Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Eileen Gu, Nick Goepper, Jamie Anderson and Alex Ferreira Among Invited Athletes

ESPN X Games announced today that X Games Aspen 2022 will return to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass with 100 of the world’s best action sports athletes competing in 14 disciplines from Jan. 21-23. For the 21st consecutive year, Buttermilk will host X Games Aspen for 13.5 hours of live coverage on ESPN and ABC and will be presented across the globe through international syndication partners. Fans can also follow @XGames across digital and social media platforms for behind-the-scenes, athlete-curated and complementary content that enhance the X Games Aspen telecasts.

X Games Aspen 2022 will feature Men’s and Women’s Ski and Snowboard competitions in the disciplines of SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck. Special Olympics Unified competition will also return to Aspen in 2022.

For the full list of invited athletes, please visit XGames.com.

X Games Aspen 2022 will welcome spectators back to competition viewing and X Fest areas with proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, and masks must be worn in all indoor X Games event areas except when eating or drinking. Fans 11 years old and under may attend without vaccination if accompanied by a vaccinated adult and must wear a form-fitting facemask at all times except when eating and drinking. For additional information, please visit FAQ. Buttermilk Mountain will be open to the public operating under Aspen Skiing Company guidelines and will not require proof of vaccination for skiing and snowboarding.

Additional information on X Games Aspen and virtual experience details will be forthcoming and available on www.xgames.com for fans or on www.ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media.

