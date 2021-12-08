2021-22 NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Series Debuts December 11, Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Countdown Live from Wells Fargo Center Ahead of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

ESPN Game Coverage Begins Wednesday with Bucks vs. Heat and Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Kevin Durant and Trae Young Take the Court During Friday’s ESPN Doubleheader

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC makes its season debut this week when three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face four-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series features some of the league’s biggest stars and most compelling matchups of the season. The NBA Finals broadcast team of Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and sideline reporter Lisa Salters will call the matchup from Wells Fargo Center.

The NBA Countdown team, featuring high-profile analysts Stephen A. Smith, Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, and host Mike Greenberg, will provide pregame coverage on ABC live from courtside beginning at 8 p.m. The team will also give on-site updates within the 7 p.m. edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.

ESPN’s weekly live NBA game coverage presented by State Farm tips off on Wednesday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m., as the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, starring Giannis Antetokounmpo, travel to face the Miami Heat, starring Jimmy Butler. Breen and Van Gundy are on the call with sideline reports from Monica McNutt. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the Golden State Warriors host Jusuf Nurkić and the Portland Trail Blazers. Warriors superstar Curry is on pace to pass two-time NBA Champion and Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will call the action from Chase Center with analyst Mark Jackson. Ros Gold-Onwude will cover the sidelines.

Game coverage continues on Friday, December 10, with a second doubleheader. At 7:30 p.m., Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer and analyst Hubie Brown. The second half of the doubleheader tips off at 10 p.m. when the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns, starring Devin Booker and Chris Paul, host the Boston Celtics, starring Jayson Tatum. Play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch will call the action from Footprint Center with NBA Champion and analyst Richard Jefferson.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede Wednesday and Friday’s doubleheaders with Smith, Wilbon, Rose, and Greenberg. The team will provide comprehensive previews for both nights and discuss the top headlines around the league. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Dec. 8 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Monica McNutt ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Mark Jones, Mark Jackson, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Dec. 10 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Ryan Ruocco, Hubie Brown ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Dec. 11 NBA Countdown presented by Papa John’s Live from Wells Fargo Center Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ABC, ESPN App

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s hour-long NBA studio show, airs weeks at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne, Mark Spears and Adrian Wojnarowski. Each day, the cast discusses the top NBA storylines and previews the biggest matchups of the day.

ESPN.com

Kevin Durant is shooting for his fifth scoring title and his latest evolution has him doing it in a different way — through the mid-range. Writer Kirk Goldsberry dives into the Brooklyn Nets star’s ability to score from anywhere on the court.

With just over a quarter of the season in the books, who is leading the race for MVP this season? NBA writer Tim Bontemps breaks down the list of potential candidates.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

-30-