2021-22 NLL Schedule Across ESPN Networks Unveiled

Ten Game Slate Begins Saturday, Dec. 11 on ESPNEWS

All NLL Regular-Season Games Available on ESPN+

The National Lacrosse League (NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, announced today that ESPN will televise an exclusive slate of 10 regular season games on its linear networks during the 2021-22 season, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 11 with San Diego playing at Colorado at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS.

The schedule, which will feature every U.S.-based NLL team at least once, will include games airing on ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS. As previously announced, all NLL regular season games will be streamed live on ESPN+, the largest number of live televised games in the history of the league.

“We are excited to announce the schedule of games to showcase all our U.S. franchises on ESPN’s linear networks as an integral part of the most comprehensive broadcast package in the history of the league,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “These excellent matchups and time slots will give maximum exposure to our game and its amazing players and will further drive interest in the full slate of games fans can enjoy every weekend on ESPN+ as well as TSN in Canada.”

The news follows a recent announcement that 20 regular season games will appear on TSN’s linear networks across Canada. Every regular season game will also be distributed on ESPN+ and TSN digital platforms throughout 2021-22. Playoff schedules will be announced at a later date.

Schedule highlights include:

Georgia Swarm and superstar Lyle Thompson will appear four times

The Philadelphia Wings and New York Riptide will make three appearances each

Panther City Lacrosse Club inaugural season telecast from Dickies Arena

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Dec. 11 8:30 p.m. San Diego at Colorado Brendan Glasheen, Mitch Belisle, Tabitha Turner-Wilkins, Devan Kaney ESPNEWS Sat, Jan. 8 Noon Georgia at Philadelphia ESPNEWS Sat, Jan. 15 Noon Albany at Philadelphia ESPNEWS Fri, Jan. 21 6:30 p.m. Georgia at Rochester ESPNU Sat, Feb. 12 6 p.m. New York at Georgia ESPNEWS Fri, Feb. 18 7:30 p.m. Albany at Buffalo ESPNEWS Sat, March 26 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Panther City ESPNU Sat, April 2 8 p.m. Philadelphia at New York ESPNU Sat, April 9 8:30 p.m. New York at Buffalo ESPN2 Sat, April 23 8:30 p.m. Georgia at Panther City ESPNU

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas NLL, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

For more information, visit NLL.com and find @NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information visit NLL.com.

About ESPN

ESPN, Inc. is the leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment brand featuring the broadest portfolio of multimedia sports assets. Based in Bristol, Conn., ESPN launched on September 7, 1979, and is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Hearst holds a 20 percent interest.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).