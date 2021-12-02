50 Days Out from X Games Aspen 2022 | Full Competition Schedule Available Now at XGames.com

X Games Aspen 2022 welcomes fans back to Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado. This year, X Games Aspen will feature Ski and Snowboard competitions from Friday through Sunday. Each day will open with a marquee Slopestyle event and end with nightly SuperPipe competition under the lights.

The detailed X Games Aspen 2022 competition schedule along with the initial list of invited athletes is available on www.xgames.com.

Daily competitions include:

Friday, January 21

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Women’s Ski Big Air

Special Olympics Unified Snowboard & Ski

Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Women’s Ski SuperPipe

Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Saturday, January 22

Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Women’s Snowboard Big Air

Men’s Ski Big Air

Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Sunday, January 23

Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Ski Knuckle Huck

Men’s Ski SuperPipe

Full schedule with times available here: www.xgames.com/events/2022/aspen/schedule/

WHEN: January 21 – 23, 2022

WHERE: Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass

-30-

Contact:

Danny Chi ESPN, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

Grace Coryell ESPN, 213-405-4402, [email protected]