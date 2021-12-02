50 Days Out from X Games Aspen 2022 | Full Competition Schedule Available Now at XGames.com
X Games Aspen 2022 welcomes fans back to Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado. This year, X Games Aspen will feature Ski and Snowboard competitions from Friday through Sunday. Each day will open with a marquee Slopestyle event and end with nightly SuperPipe competition under the lights.
The detailed X Games Aspen 2022 competition schedule along with the initial list of invited athletes is available on www.xgames.com.
Daily competitions include:
Friday, January 21
Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle
Women’s Ski Big Air
Special Olympics Unified Snowboard & Ski
Snowboard Knuckle Huck
Women’s Ski SuperPipe
Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe
Saturday, January 22
Women’s Ski Slopestyle
Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle
Women’s Snowboard Big Air
Men’s Ski Big Air
Men’s Snowboard Big Air
Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe
Sunday, January 23
Men’s Ski Slopestyle
Ski Knuckle Huck
Men’s Ski SuperPipe
Full schedule with times available here: www.xgames.com/events/2022/aspen/schedule/
WHEN: January 21 – 23, 2022
WHERE: Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass
