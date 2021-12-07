Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell Named 2021 The Home Depot Coach of the Year

Bearcats Head Coach to be Honored During 31st Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN

Fresh off receiving the team’s first-ever berth to the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati’s head coach Luke Fickell has been recognized as The Home Depot Coach of the Year for 2021. Fickell will receive the award during the 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards this Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Fickell is in his fifth season at the helm of the Cincinnati program after being named the Bearcats’ 42nd head coach in December 2016. No. 4 Cincinnati is currently the only undefeated Division I FBS program in the country and will face top-ranked Alabama in the semifinals on December 31 for a chance at the College Football Playoff National Championship, a first for a Group of Five school.

Fickell has led Cincinnati to a 13-0 mark in 2021, capturing a second straight American Athletic Conference Championship and a 24-13 win at No. 5 Notre Dame in the process. He led UC to back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, and a 9-1 overall record for the condensed 2020 season.

He is a three-time AAC Coach of the Year, winning the conference honors in 2021, 2020 and 2018.

Cincinnati is 44-6 since the start of the 2018 season.

-30-