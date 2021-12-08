Commentating Teams Announced for ESPN’s Expansive 41-Game Bowl Schedule, Including Exclusive Coverage of the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of the 2021 college football postseason will feature a 41-game bowl schedule, culminating with the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (8 p.m. ET) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Monday, Jan. 10.

The CFP begins on Friday, Dec. 31 with the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic featuring No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m. ET) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, followed by the CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia (7:30 p.m.) from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both CFP semifinals and the National Championship will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with alternate telecasts available across ESPN networks. ESPN Radio will also broadcast all three games.

ESPN’s overall bowl slate commences Friday, Dec. 17, and completes the extensive 1,000+ game schedule carried across ESPN networks this year. Additional production details for both the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six will be announced in the coming days.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit Call Capital One Orange Bowl; Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge Announce Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

In the broadcasting booth, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the Orange Bowl, while Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge team up for the Cotton Bowl. Fowler, Herbstreit and Blackledge have called a CFP Semifinal all eight years of the system, with Fowler and Herbstreit working together in each of those years. McDonough is calling his fourth consecutive CFP Semifinal with Blackledge.

Veteran CFP Reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge Join Semifinal Crews; Molly McGrath and Marty Smith Make CFP Semifinal TV Debuts

ESPN will utilize reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith at the Orange Bowl, Rowe’s eighth CFP Semifinal on either TV or radio and Smith’s first CFP Semifinal. At the Cotton Bowl, Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge will report, McGrath’s first TV appearance in the CFP Semifinals and Rutledge’s fourth.

New Year’s Six Sees New Faces on Commentating Teams

ESPN’s presentation of the New Year’s Six will begin with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 10 Michigan State and No. 12 Pittsburgh. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will be on the call for the matchup on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl kicks off New Year’s Six action on New Year’s Day, featuring No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 9 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on ESPN, with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call. At 5 p.m., the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X begins with Fowler, Herbstreit, Rowe and Tiffany Blackmon providing commentary. At 8:45 p.m., No. 7 Baylor takes on No. 8 Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George calling the action from the Big Easy.

ESPN Radio Covers the CFP Semifinals

Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons will announce the Cotton Bowl from Arlington, teaming up for another CFP Semifinal. In Miami, Jones, Griffin III and Kessenich will call the Capital One Orange Bowl for ESPN Radio. Anchoring the pre/half/post coverage from the Bristol studios will be Kevin Winter and Kirk Morrison. ESPN Radio will broadcast all New Year’s Six games, with all assignments included below.

ESPN Events Begins the Bowling

ESPN Events announced the matchups for its 18 owned and operated college football bowl games for the 2021-22 Bowl Season. The Bahamas Bowl (noon, ESPN) and Tailgreeter Cure Bowl (6 p.m., ESPN2) kick off the schedule on Friday, Dec. 17. Sixteen of the ESPN Events bowl games will air on ESPN while the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl will air on ESPN2, and the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18 will air on ABC at noon. The schedule also includes the addition of the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on Wednesday, Dec. 29 (11 a.m., ESPN) and the new Frisco Football Classic, which will be played Thursday, Dec. 23 (3:30 p.m., ESPN) in Frisco, Texas. Full details.

Additional Postseason Highlights:

Seeing Red in Pasadena: The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. will feature No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State, the alma maters of Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe, both of whom will be on the call of the famed ‘granddaddy of them all.’

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. will feature No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State, the alma maters of Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe, both of whom will be on the call of the famed ‘granddaddy of them all.’ Inaugural Kimmel Bowl Kicks Off: The first ever Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel is set for ABC on Saturday, Dec. 18. Tessitore will be joined by ESPN college football studio analyst and newly-minted Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and Rutledge on the TV call.

The first ever Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel is set for ABC on Saturday, Dec. 18. Tessitore will be joined by ESPN college football studio analyst and newly-minted Bachelor host and Rutledge on the TV call. Marty & McGee Back to Myrtle: Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will join forces once again as sideline reporters on the Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct, set for Monday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Marty Smith and will join forces once again as sideline reporters on the Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct, set for Monday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Bahamas Bowl Gets New Crew: Kevin Negandhi , Booger McFarland and Katie George will team up to announce the Bahamas Bowl, kicking off the 2021-22 Bowl Season schedule.

, and will team up to announce the Bahamas Bowl, kicking off the 2021-22 Bowl Season schedule. Boston Bound: Fellow New England natives Dave O’Brien – a longtime Red Sox voice – and Tim Hasselbeck will call the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl at the famed Boston ballpark, joined by Kelsey Riggs

Fellow New England natives – a longtime Red Sox voice – and will call the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl at the famed Boston ballpark, joined by Kelsey Riggs Dugout Debut: Making his first game analyst appearance on ESPN, Sam Acho will provide commentary for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29 (2:15 p.m.) from Yankee Stadium

Making his first game analyst appearance on ESPN, will provide commentary for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29 (2:15 p.m.) from Yankee Stadium Back to the ATL: Mark Jones , Robert Griffin III , Jay Walker , Quint Kessenich and Tiffany Greene will call the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon on ABC. The same five-some kicked off the season there in Week 0 calling the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

, , , and will call the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon on ABC. The same five-some kicked off the season there in Week 0 calling the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Queen City Commentator: The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will have a familiar voice on play-by-play, as Charlotte resident Anish Shroff calls the Battle of the Carolinas (North Carolina vs. South Carolina) on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will have a familiar voice on play-by-play, as Charlotte resident calls the Battle of the Carolinas (North Carolina vs. South Carolina) on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. Home of the Raiders: Beth Mowins , who calls Raiders preseason NFL games, and Kirk Morrison , a former player for the Silver & Black, will feel right at home Thursday, Dec. 30 on the call of the first SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at the Raiders’ new home, Allegiant Stadium.

, who calls Raiders preseason NFL games, and , a former player for the Silver & Black, will feel right at home Thursday, Dec. 30 on the call of the first SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at the Raiders’ new home, Allegiant Stadium. Return to the 904: Sideline reporter Alyssa Lang will have a homecoming in Jacksonville, Fla., where she worked for two years before her start at ESPN and SEC Network, to call the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Friday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.)

Sideline reporter will have a homecoming in Jacksonville, Fla., where she worked for two years before her start at ESPN and SEC Network, to call the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Friday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.) Multiplatform: ESPN Radio will broadcast 20 games; ESPN Deportes to televise 17 games

2021-22 College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Networks

Date Time (ET) Bowl Network Fri, Dec 17 Noon Bahamas Bowl *

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

Kevin Negandhi, Booger McFarland, Katie George ESPN/ESPN Deportes 6 p.m. Tailgreeter Cure Bowl *

Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

Mike Morgan, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 Sat, Dec 18 11 a.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl *

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

TV: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon

Radio: Chris Carlin, EJ Manuel, Taylor Davis ESPN/ESPN Radio Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl *

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Jay Walker, Quint Kessenich, Tiffany Greene ABC 2:15 p.m. PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl *

University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

UTEP vs. Fresno State

TV: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Mike Corey, Hutson Matson ESPN/ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

UAB vs. No. 13 BYU

Roy Philpott, Cole Cubelic, Paul Carcaterra ABC/ESPN Deportes 5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson ESPN 7:30 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Utah State vs. Oregon State

TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Laura Rutledge

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tom Ramsey, Kelsey Riggs ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 9:15 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall

TV: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN/ESPN Radio Mon, Dec 20 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct *

Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee ESPN/ESPN Deportes Tue, Dec 21 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl *

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

Kent State vs. Wyoming

TV: Bill Roth, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler

Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 7:30 p.m. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl *

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

UTSA vs. No. 24 San Diego State

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN/ESPN Deportes Wed, Dec 22 8 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl *

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Ft. Worth, Texas)

Missouri vs. Army

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec 23 3:30 p.m. Frisco Football Classic *

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN 7 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl *

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

UCF vs. Florida

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ESPN/ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 24 8 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl *

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

(Honolulu, Hawaii)

Memphis vs. Hawai’i

TV: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 25 2:30 p.m. TaxAct Camellia Bowl *

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

Georgia State vs. Ball State

Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Abby Labar ESPN Mon, Dec 27 11 a.m. Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)

Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Taylor McGregor ESPN/ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. Military Bowl Presented by Peraton

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

Boston College vs. East Carolina

Brian Custer, Kelly Stouffer, Quint Kessenich ESPN/ESPN Deportes Tue, Dec 28 Noon TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl *

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn

Wes Durham, Eric Mac Lain, Taylor Davis ESPN/ESPN Deportes 3:15 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl *

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

Air Force vs. Louisville

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson ESPN/ESPN Deportes 6:45 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

TV: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio 10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)

West Virginia vs. Minnesota

TV: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN/ESPN Radio Wed, Dec 29 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl *

Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.)

SMU vs. Virginia

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ESPN 2:15 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

TV: Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones, Sam Acho

Radio: Chris Carlin, Jack Ford, Abby Labar ESPN/ESPN Radio 5:45 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN Radio 9:15 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl

The Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

TV: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Max Starks, Alex Chappell ESPN/ESPN Radio Thu, Dec 30 11:30 a.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor ESPN 3 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tennessee vs. Purdue

TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Jalyn Johnson ESPN/ESPN Radio 7 p.m. Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State

TV: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl *

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN Fri, Dec 31 11 a.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ESPN 3:30 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Laura Rutledge

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Marty Smith

Radio: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 1 Noon Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Taylor Davis ABC/ESPN Radio 1 p.m. PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Radio: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X

Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, Calif.)

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Tiffany Blackmon

Radio: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 8:45 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio Tue, Jan 4 9 p.m. TaxAct Texas Bowl *

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

LSU vs. Kansas State

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ESPN/ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 10 8 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrathRadio: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes

* ESPN Events bowl games