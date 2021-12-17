ESPN+: 2021 Year in Review

ESPN+
Olivia Wilson
Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Wilson is a communications manager focusing on ESPN+, The Walt Disney Company's leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Prior to joining the DMED Communications team, Wilson worked in ESPN Communications on X Games, Marketing and Corporate Citizenship for five years. Wilson is a proud graduate of Florida State University.
