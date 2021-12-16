ESPN College Football Coverage Continues This Weekend: Bowl Season Begins, FCS Semifinals Kick Off, Champions Crowned in NCAA and NAIA

ESPN’s college football coverage continues this weekend with the start of Bowl Season, a pair of FCS Semifinal games, and NCAA Championships for DII and DIII, as well as NAIA.

Bowl Season Begins

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of the 2021 college football postseason features a 41-game bowl schedule, completing the extensive 1,000+ game schedule carried across ESPN networks this year. The Bahamas Bowl (noon ET, ESPN) and Tailgreeter Cure Bowl (6 p.m., ESPN2) kick off the bowl schedule on Friday, Dec. 17. Saturday’s schedule is one of the busiest of Bowl Season with seven games across ESPN networks, including a tripleheader on ABC – Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon), Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (3:30 p.m.) and the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel. Full details available here.

College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Networks (Dec. 17-25)

Date Time (ET) Bowl Network Fri, Dec 17 Noon Bahamas Bowl *

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

Matt Barrie, Booger McFarland, Katie George ESPN/ESPN Deportes 6 p.m. Tailgreeter Cure Bowl *

Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

Mike Morgan, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 Sat, Dec 18 11 a.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl *

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

TV: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon

Radio: Chris Carlin, EJ Manuel, Taylor Davis ESPN/ESPN Radio Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl *

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Jay Walker, Quint Kessenich, Tiffany Greene ABC 2:15 p.m. PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl *

University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

UTEP vs. Fresno State

TV: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Mike Corey, Hutson Matson ESPN/ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

UAB vs. No. 13 BYU

Roy Philpott, Cole Cubelic, Paul Carcaterra ABC/ESPN Deportes 5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson ESPN 7:30 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Utah State vs. Oregon State

TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Laura Rutledge

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tom Ramsey, Kelsey Riggs ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 9:15 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall

TV: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN/ESPN Radio Mon, Dec 20 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct *

Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee ESPN/ESPN Deportes Tue, Dec 21 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl *

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

Kent State vs. Wyoming

TV: Bill Roth, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler

Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 7:30 p.m. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl *

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

UTSA vs. No. 24 San Diego State

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN/ESPN Deportes Wed, Dec 22 8 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl *

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Ft. Worth, Texas)

Missouri vs. Army

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec 23 3:30 p.m. Frisco Football Classic Presented by Ryan *

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN 7 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl *

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

UCF vs. Florida

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ESPN/ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 24 8 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl *

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

(Honolulu, Hawaii)

Memphis vs. Hawai’i

TV: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 25 2:30 p.m. TaxAct Camellia Bowl *

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

Georgia State vs. Ball State

Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Abby Labar ESPN

* ESPN Events bowl games

FCS Playoff Semifinals Set for ESPN2

The FCS Playoffs continue with both semifinal showdowns slated for ESPN2 this weekend. On Friday, No. 3 James Madison takes on No. 2 North Dakota State at 9:15 p.m. ET, with Wes Durham, Barrett Brooks and Lauren Sisler on the call from the famed Fargodome.

On Saturday, unseeded South Dakota State, the fifth unseeded team in history to make the FCS semifinals, takes on another quarterfinal upset winner in No. 8 Montana State. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will team up to announce the action at 2 p.m. from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

Semifinal winners advance to the FCS Championship game, set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The championship contest will be televised on ESPN2 at noon.

Champions Crowned in NCAA DII and DIII, NAIA Football

In NCAA DII action this weekend, No. 2 Valdosta State and No. 1 Ferris State face off in the final game of the season, slated for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Drew Carter, Kelly Stouffer and Kris Budden will announce the championship under the lights in McKinney, Texas.

The Stagg Bowl features Mary Hardin-Baylor against North Central (Ill.) in the championship game. The DIII Championship is set for Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU, with Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox and Alex Chappell on the call from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Two Iowa powerhouses, Morningside and Grand View, will meet in Durham, N.C. for the 66th annual NAIA Football National Championship on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.