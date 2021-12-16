ESPN College Football Coverage Continues This Weekend: Bowl Season Begins, FCS Semifinals Kick Off, Champions Crowned in NCAA and NAIA
ESPN’s college football coverage continues this weekend with the start of Bowl Season, a pair of FCS Semifinal games, and NCAA Championships for DII and DIII, as well as NAIA.
Bowl Season Begins
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of the 2021 college football postseason features a 41-game bowl schedule, completing the extensive 1,000+ game schedule carried across ESPN networks this year. The Bahamas Bowl (noon ET, ESPN) and Tailgreeter Cure Bowl (6 p.m., ESPN2) kick off the bowl schedule on Friday, Dec. 17. Saturday’s schedule is one of the busiest of Bowl Season with seven games across ESPN networks, including a tripleheader on ABC – Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon), Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (3:30 p.m.) and the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel. Full details available here.
College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Networks (Dec. 17-25)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Bowl
|Network
|Fri, Dec 17
|Noon
|Bahamas Bowl *
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Matt Barrie, Booger McFarland, Katie George
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|6 p.m.
|Tailgreeter Cure Bowl *
Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
Mike Morgan, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 18
|11 a.m.
|RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl *
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
TV: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Chris Carlin, EJ Manuel, Taylor Davis
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Noon
|Cricket Celebration Bowl *
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Jay Walker, Quint Kessenich, Tiffany Greene
|ABC
|2:15 p.m.
|PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl *
University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)
UTEP vs. Fresno State
TV: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Stormy Buonantony
Radio: Mike Corey, Hutson Matson
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
UAB vs. No. 13 BYU
Roy Philpott, Cole Cubelic, Paul Carcaterra
|ABC/ESPN Deportes
|5:45 p.m.
|LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Utah State vs. Oregon State
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Laura Rutledge
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tom Ramsey, Kelsey Riggs
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|9:15 p.m.
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall
TV: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Mon, Dec 20
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct *
Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
Old Dominion vs. Tulsa
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Tue, Dec 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl *
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
Kent State vs. Wyoming
TV: Bill Roth, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler
Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|7:30 p.m.
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl *
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
UTSA vs. No. 24 San Diego State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Wed, Dec 22
|8 p.m.
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl *
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Ft. Worth, Texas)
Missouri vs. Army
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Kris Budden
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Dec 23
|3:30 p.m.
|Frisco Football Classic Presented by Ryan *
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl *
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
UCF vs. Florida
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Dec 24
|8 p.m.
|EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl *
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
(Honolulu, Hawaii)
Memphis vs. Hawai’i
TV: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Dec 25
|2:30 p.m.
|TaxAct Camellia Bowl *
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
Georgia State vs. Ball State
Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Abby Labar
|ESPN
* ESPN Events bowl games
FCS Playoff Semifinals Set for ESPN2
The FCS Playoffs continue with both semifinal showdowns slated for ESPN2 this weekend. On Friday, No. 3 James Madison takes on No. 2 North Dakota State at 9:15 p.m. ET, with Wes Durham, Barrett Brooks and Lauren Sisler on the call from the famed Fargodome.
On Saturday, unseeded South Dakota State, the fifth unseeded team in history to make the FCS semifinals, takes on another quarterfinal upset winner in No. 8 Montana State. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will team up to announce the action at 2 p.m. from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
Semifinal winners advance to the FCS Championship game, set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The championship contest will be televised on ESPN2 at noon.
Champions Crowned in NCAA DII and DIII, NAIA Football
In NCAA DII action this weekend, No. 2 Valdosta State and No. 1 Ferris State face off in the final game of the season, slated for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Drew Carter, Kelly Stouffer and Kris Budden will announce the championship under the lights in McKinney, Texas.
The Stagg Bowl features Mary Hardin-Baylor against North Central (Ill.) in the championship game. The DIII Championship is set for Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU, with Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox and Alex Chappell on the call from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Two Iowa powerhouses, Morningside and Grand View, will meet in Durham, N.C. for the 66th annual NAIA Football National Championship on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Fri, Dec 17
|7 p.m.
|DIII Championship: Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) vs. North Central (Ill.)
Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell
|ESPNU
|9:15 p.m.
|FCS Semifinal: No. 3 James Madison at No. 2 North Dakota State
Wes Durham, Barrett Brooks, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 18
|2 p.m.
|FCS Semifinal: South Dakota State at No. 8 Montana State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|NAIA National Championship: Grand View (Iowa) vs. Morningside (Iowa)
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|DII Championship: Valdosta State vs. Ferris State
Drew Carter, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden
|ESPNU