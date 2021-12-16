ESPN College Football Coverage Continues This Weekend: Bowl Season Begins, FCS Semifinals Kick Off, Champions Crowned in NCAA and NAIA

College Football

ESPN College Football Coverage Continues This Weekend: Bowl Season Begins, FCS Semifinals Kick Off, Champions Crowned in NCAA and NAIA

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

ESPN’s college football coverage continues this weekend with the start of Bowl Season, a pair of FCS Semifinal games, and NCAA Championships for DII and DIII, as well as NAIA.

Bowl Season Begins
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of the 2021 college football postseason features a 41-game bowl schedule, completing the extensive 1,000+ game schedule carried across ESPN networks this year. The Bahamas Bowl (noon ET, ESPN) and Tailgreeter Cure Bowl (6 p.m., ESPN2) kick off the bowl schedule on Friday, Dec. 17. Saturday’s schedule is one of the busiest of Bowl Season with seven games across ESPN networks, including a tripleheader on ABC – Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon), Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (3:30 p.m.) and the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel. Full details available here.

College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Networks (Dec. 17-25)

Date Time (ET) Bowl Network
Fri, Dec 17 Noon Bahamas Bowl *
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Matt Barrie, Booger McFarland, Katie George		 ESPN/ESPN Deportes
  6 p.m. Tailgreeter Cure Bowl *
Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
Mike Morgan, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
Sat, Dec 18 11 a.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl *
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
TV: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Chris Carlin, EJ Manuel, Taylor Davis		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
  Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl *
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Jay Walker, Quint Kessenich, Tiffany Greene		 ABC
  2:15 p.m. PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl *
University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)
UTEP vs. Fresno State
TV: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Stormy Buonantony
Radio: Mike Corey, Hutson Matson		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
  3:30 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
UAB vs. No. 13 BYU
Roy Philpott, Cole Cubelic, Paul Carcaterra		 ABC/ESPN Deportes
  5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Utah State vs. Oregon State
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Laura Rutledge
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tom Ramsey, Kelsey Riggs		 ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
  9:15 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall
TV: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
Mon, Dec 20 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct *
Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
Old Dominion vs. Tulsa
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee		 ESPN/ESPN Deportes
Tue, Dec 21 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl *
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
Kent State vs. Wyoming
TV: Bill Roth, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler
Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich		 ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
  7:30 p.m. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl *
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
UTSA vs. No. 24 San Diego State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon		 ESPN/ESPN Deportes
Wed, Dec 22 8 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl *
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Ft. Worth, Texas)
Missouri vs. Army
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Kris Budden		 ESPN/ESPN Deportes
Thu, Dec 23 3:30 p.m. Frisco Football Classic Presented by Ryan *
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon		 ESPN
  7 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl *
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
UCF vs. Florida
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ESPN/ESPN Deportes
Fri, Dec 24 8 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl *
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
(Honolulu, Hawaii)
Memphis vs. Hawai’i
TV: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich		 ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
Sat, Dec 25 2:30 p.m. TaxAct Camellia Bowl *
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
Georgia State vs. Ball State
Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Abby Labar		 ESPN

* ESPN Events bowl games

FCS Playoff Semifinals Set for ESPN2
The FCS Playoffs continue with both semifinal showdowns slated for ESPN2 this weekend. On Friday, No. 3 James Madison takes on No. 2 North Dakota State at 9:15 p.m. ET, with Wes Durham, Barrett Brooks and Lauren Sisler on the call from the famed Fargodome.

On Saturday, unseeded South Dakota State, the fifth unseeded team in history to make the FCS semifinals, takes on another quarterfinal upset winner in No. 8 Montana State. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will team up to announce the action at 2 p.m. from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

Semifinal winners advance to the FCS Championship game, set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The championship contest will be televised on ESPN2 at noon.

Champions Crowned in NCAA DII and DIII, NAIA Football
In NCAA DII action this weekend, No. 2 Valdosta State and No. 1 Ferris State face off in the final game of the season, slated for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Drew Carter, Kelly Stouffer and Kris Budden will announce the championship under the lights in McKinney, Texas.

The Stagg Bowl features Mary Hardin-Baylor against North Central (Ill.) in the championship game. The DIII Championship is set for Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU, with Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox and Alex Chappell on the call from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Two Iowa powerhouses, Morningside and Grand View, will meet in Durham, N.C. for the 66th annual NAIA Football National Championship on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Fri, Dec 17 7 p.m. DIII Championship: Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) vs. North Central (Ill.)
Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell		 ESPNU
9:15 p.m. FCS Semifinal: No. 3 James Madison at No. 2 North Dakota State
Wes Durham, Barrett Brooks, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
Sat, Dec 18 2 p.m. FCS Semifinal: South Dakota State at No. 8 Montana State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN2
6 p.m. NAIA National Championship: Grand View (Iowa) vs. Morningside (Iowa) ESPN3
9 p.m. DII Championship: Valdosta State vs. Ferris State
Drew Carter, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden		 ESPNU

 

Tags
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
Back to top button
Close